Atiku Demands Release Of Nnamdi Kanu, Condemns Prolonged Detention

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticised the continued detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing it as “an open sore on our nation’s conscience.”

Atiku called for Kanu’s immediate release, insisting that his prolonged detention represents a grave violation of the rule of law.

Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his re-arrest in Kenya and subsequent extradition to Nigeria in June 2021.

His detention has been marred by legal controversies, including multiple court orders granting him bail orders that have not been complied with by the prosecuting authorities.

The IPOB leader is currently facing a seven-count charge related to alleged terrorism activities.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Atiku condemned the government’s continued defiance of court rulings, calling it “an assault on justice.”

He also expressed full support for the ongoing campaign led by activist and Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, which is calling for Kanu’s immediate release or prosecution in line with due process.

“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu remains an open sore on our nation’s conscience and a stain on our belief in the rule of law,” Atiku said.

“Defying court orders that granted him bail is an abuse of power and an assault on justice.

“I, therefore, lend my voice in full support of the campaign led by @YeleSowore for his immediate release or due prosecution.

“We fail as patriots if we allow Kanu’s case to fester as yet another wound this nation refuses to heal.”

On Wednesday, Justice James Omotosho of the federal high court Abuja adjourned Kanu’s trial on alleged terrorism, to October 16th.

The trial was adjourned following the inability of the Nigerian Medical Association to present its report on the health status of Kanu to the court.