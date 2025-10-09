‘He Was Among Finest Of Men,’ Tinubu Mourns Christopher Kolade

President Bola Tinubu has mourned the death of former Nigerian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr Christopher Kolade, describing the late diplomat as the “finest of men.”

The veteran broadcaster and elder statesman died on Wednesday, he was aged 92.

In a statement on Thursday, Tinubu paid glowing tributes to Kolade, saying he received the news of the death with profound sadness.

The President stated that Kolade served Nigeria and humanity with all his strength and resources and prayed that God would grant him eternal rest.

“I received with profound sadness the news of the passing of the inimitable Dr Christopher Kolade, a broadcaster and boardroom guru who is one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures,” Tinubu said.

“Dr Kolade, 92, was a custodian of our enterprise history, especially concerning corporate governance and human resources management. He was a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School.

“He was among the finest of men. He was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and had unimpeachable integrity.

“Dr Kolade was not only a boardroom icon, serving as one-time chief executive and chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, but he was also a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance.

“He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom and director-general of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or public office.

“I recall his many humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for sickle cell patients, a cause to which he donated a chunk of his earnings.

“Dr Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy. He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity.

“He will remain an inspiration for us and for many generations. He was a representation of the true Nigerian, selfless and resilient. May God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, grant him eternal rest.”