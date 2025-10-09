×

Recent Winners Of The Nobel Literature Prize

This year, the Swedish Academy awarded the 2025 prize to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai.

By Oluwafisayo Ogunwuyi
Updated October 9, 2025
A person opens the door to leave the Swedish Academy ahead of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 9, 2025. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP)

 

The Nobel Prize in Literature has long stood as one of the world’s most prestigious honours, celebrating writers whose works have made a lasting impact on humanity through the power of words.

This year, the Swedish Academy awarded the 2025 prize to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, acclaimed for his visionary prose and exploration of human existence. His win continues a rich tradition of literary excellence.

This photo taken on July 26, 2021 shows Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai posing for a photo in Salzburg, on the occasion of the presentation of the Austrian State Prize for European Literature 2021. Hungarian writer Laszlo Krasznahorkai, who won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature on October 9, 2025, has been described as the postmodern “master of the apocalypse”. (Photo by Leo NEUMAYR / APA / AFP) / Austria OUT / AUSTRIA OUT / AUSTRIA OUT

 

Here’s a look back at the last 15 writers who have received the world’s most prestigious literary honour, a list that spans continents, languages, and genres.

2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai (Hungary)

2024: Han Kang (South Korea)

2023: Jon Fosse (Norway)

2022: Annie Ernaux (France)

2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania, Britain)

2020: Louise Gluck (US)

2019: Peter Handke (Austria)

2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain)

2016: Bob Dylan (US)

2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2014: Patrick Modiano (France)

2013: Alice Munro (Canada)

2012: Mo Yan (China)

2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden)

