Recent Winners Of The Nobel Literature Prize

The Nobel Prize in Literature has long stood as one of the world’s most prestigious honours, celebrating writers whose works have made a lasting impact on humanity through the power of words.

This year, the Swedish Academy awarded the 2025 prize to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai, acclaimed for his visionary prose and exploration of human existence. His win continues a rich tradition of literary excellence.

Here’s a look back at the last 15 writers who have received the world’s most prestigious literary honour, a list that spans continents, languages, and genres.

2025: Laszlo Krasznahorkai (Hungary)

2024: Han Kang (South Korea)

2023: Jon Fosse (Norway)

2022: Annie Ernaux (France)

2021: Abdulrazak Gurnah (Tanzania, Britain)

2020: Louise Gluck (US)

2019: Peter Handke (Austria)

2018: Olga Tokarczuk (Poland)

2017: Kazuo Ishiguro (Britain)

2016: Bob Dylan (US)

2015: Svetlana Alexievich (Belarus)

2014: Patrick Modiano (France)

2013: Alice Munro (Canada)

2012: Mo Yan (China)

2011: Tomas Transtromer (Sweden)