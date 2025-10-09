Senate Rejects Christian Genocide Allegations, Set To Engage US Lawmakers

The Senate has resolved to engage with the United States Congress to address and counter what it described as misleading narratives portraying the country’s security challenges as a Christian genocide.

The decision followed a motion raised by Senator Ali Ndume, which sparked a broader debate among lawmakers on the international perception of Nigeria’s internal security issues.

The motion came in response to recent discussions in the US Senate and Congress and calls by some advocacy groups to label Nigeria a ‘Country of particular concern’ over alleged religious persecution.

In an ensuing debate, lawmakers expressed concern that such narratives, though often arising from genuine concern, are grossly misinforming international partners and damaging Nigeria’s global image and economy.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio mooted the idea that an adhoc committee be set up, to visit the United States and directly engage with American lawmakers to clarify the situation.

He noted the need for private discussions, suggesting a closed door session and a smaller delegation to undertake the engagement.

“There are misconceptions that need to be corrected. We are dealing with a complex terrorist threat and it’s important that our counterparts in the US understand that the violence affects both Christians and Muslims”.

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim harped on the need for Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts to be guided by knowledge based strategies.

He said the approved national security summit was part of efforts to develop solutions rooted in local realities rather than externally imposed narratives.

Contained in the motion were various examples to illustrate the non-sectarian nature of the violence.

It added that in Plateau State in July 2023, attacks on predominantly Christian farming communities claimed over 20 lives. Conversely, in Katsina and Zamfara states in August 2023, bandit raids on mainly Muslim villages resulted in dozens of deaths. Similarly, in Borno and Kaduna states, terrorist groups have attacked both churches and mosques indiscriminately, with victims from both religious communities.

Owing to the sensitivity of the matter, the Senate leader moved a motion to temporarily step it down for further legislative consideration on the matter in an executive session, as well as possibly finalize the composition of the delegation to the US.

The motion is seconded by Senator Abdul Ningi representing Bauchi Central.