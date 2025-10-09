Seven Facts About New INEC Chairman Nominee Amupitan

Pending Senate confirmation, Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan, SAN, is set to succeed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Amupitan’s nomination by President Bola Tinubu to replace Yakubu, who bowed out on Tuesday, was approved by the National Council of State on Thursday.

With a career spanning more than 35 years in academia, administration, and legal practice, Professor Joash Amupitan brings extensive experience and intellectual depth to his nomination as Chairman of the INEC.

If confirmed by the Senate, his appointment will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Nigeria’s electoral body following the 10-year tenure of Yakubu.

Here are seven facts about the new INEC Chair nominee:

1. Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)

Professor Joash Amupitan was conferred with the prestigious rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in August 2014.

2. Professor of Law since 2008

Professor Amupitan joined the services of the University of Jos in 1989 as an Assistant Lecturer and rose through the Academic ranks to attain the position of Reader in 2003 and Professor of Law in 2008.

He has supervised numerous postgraduate students and received the Teslim Elias Award for Meritorious Service in 2014.

3. Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Jos

As of October 25, 2022, he serves as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos.

He previously held several leadership roles, including Dean, Faculty of Law (2008–2014), Chairman, Committee of Deans and Directors (2012–2014), Head, Department of Public Law (2006–2008).

4. Early Life and Origin

Born in April 1967, the 58-year old Professor Amupitan hails from Aiyetoro-Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, North-Central Nigeria.

5. Best Graduating Law Student (1987)

During his undergraduate years at the University of Jos, Amupitan graduated top of his class in 1987, winning several awards. He won the Richard Akinjide’s Prize and the University of Jos Chancellor’s Prize

6. Holder of Multiple Law Degrees

After earning his LL.B (Hons) at University of Jos, 1987, Professor Joash Amupitan went ahead to complete his B.L at the Nigerian Law School, 1988, His LL.M in 1993, and his Ph.D in Law at the University of Jos, 2007

7. Areas of Specialisation

His teaching and research interests cover Company Law, Corporate Governance, and the Law of Evidence. He has taught both undergraduate and postgraduate students in these fields since 1989.

Tinubu’s Nominee

Amupitan’s nomination approval was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Thursday.

According to the statement, President Tinubu presented Professor Amupitan to fill the vacant position following Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s exit after serving from 2015 till October 2025.

In line with constitutional requirements, President Tinubu will forward Amupitan’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.