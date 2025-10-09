VIDEO: Amazing African, Christopher Kolade (1932–2025)

Nigeria’s foremost broadcaster, diplomat and elder statesman, Dr. Christopher Kolade, has passed on at the age of 93.

He died peacefully on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, according to a statement by his family.

Born on December 28, 1932 in Erin-Oke, Osun State, Dr Kolade had a distinguished career as a diplomat, academic, advocate for integrity and corporate governance, among other things.

Watch our special documentary on Dr Kolade, which aired just over a year ago, on the programme Amazing Africans.