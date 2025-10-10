2026 WCQ: Nigeria Faces Lesotho, Aims To Keep Hope Alive With A Victory

On Friday, the spotlight will be on the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in South Africa, where the Super Eagles will face off against Lesotho’s Crocodiles.

This crucial encounter represents Nigeria’s final opportunity to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive.

After a 1-1 draw with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on September 1, the Super Eagles seemed destined to miss back-to-back World Cup tournaments.

But their fortunes took a turn when South Africa lost points for using an ineligible player, tightening the competition at the top of Group C.

This decision put Nigeria just three points behind both Benin and South Africa with two matches left, reigniting their chances of qualifying.

Crucial game

Nigeria must avoid defeat in both of their remaining matches, beginning with Friday’s clash against Lesotho.

Additionally, they will be relying on South Africa to falter in their upcoming games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

With multiple teams still in contention to lead the group, securing a victory in Polokwane is crucial for the Super Eagles to stay in the hunt.

Lesotho managed a 1-1 draw against Nigeria in their earlier meeting at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on November 16, 2023, and will aim to pull off another surprise in Polokwane.

Since 2019, the two teams have faced each other three times, with Nigeria winning twice and one match ending in a draw.

At the moment, Benin lead Group C with 14 points and a goal difference of +4, closely followed by South Africa, who also have 14 points but a +2 goal difference.

Nigeria occupy third place with 11 points and a +2 goal difference, while Rwanda trail just behind with 11 points and a goal difference of zero.

The Super Eagles’ journey in the World Cup qualifiers has been inconsistent so far, with two victories, five draws, and one loss. In comparison, Lesotho have secured two wins, three draws, and suffered three defeats.

Matchday nine kicks off on Friday, October 10, at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, with the game starting at 6:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. in Nigeria).

Supporters can catch the action live on DStv’s SuperSport, SportyBet TV, and AfroSport.