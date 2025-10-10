A Giant’s Farewell: Hallmark Of Labour Foundation Pays Tribute To ‘Pillar Of Integrity’ Christopher Kolade

​The Nigerian nation, and the entire community dedicated to promoting excellence and integrity, is mourning the loss of a true giant, His Excellency, Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the age of 93.

​Dr. Kolade was more than a former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, a veteran broadcaster, or an industry captain; he was the exemplary embodiment of the values championed by the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation (HLF), where he served with distinction as vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for twenty five years and later as Chairman , succeeding the late Emeritus Prof. Umaru Shehu.

​A Life of Unblemished Service

​For the Foundation, Dr. Kolade’s passing marks the end of an era. His association with HLF was a natural convergence of purpose, as his entire multi-faceted career—spanning decades in education, broadcasting, diplomacy, and corporate leadership—was a living testament to the principles of integrity, professionalism, and selfless service that HLF seeks to celebrate and institutionalise.

​”A good example can become infectious so that we all strive to attain more of the same. Excellence is on the horizon. Our job is to travel towards it,” Dr. Kolade once said, a quote that captures his philosophy and his contribution to the Foundation’s mission.

​The Quintessential Role Model

​Dr. Kolade’s distinguished career trajectory served as a permanent reference point for young Nigerians.

– ​The Voice of Integrity: As the Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), he helped shape the early landscape of Nigerian media, setting standards for ethical journalism.

– ​The Corporate Conscience: As Chief Executive and later Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, he was widely credited for institutionalizing systems for human capacity development and, crucially, for pioneering the drive for business integrity in Nigeria, a cause he continued to champion through organisations like The Convention on Business Integrity.

– ​The Global Diplomat: His tenure as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom demonstrated his commitment to national service on the global stage.

– ​The Academic Mentor: Up to his later years, he remained dedicated to teaching Corporate Governance and Leadership at institutions like the Lagos Business School and Pan-Atlantic University, ensuring his wealth of knowledge was transferred to the next generation of leaders.

​His exemplary life validated the Foundation’s premise that sterling character and professional excellence are indeed achievable in Nigeria.

​Sustaining the Legacy of Labour

​

The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation’s work in documenting and celebrating Nigerian role models, including the iconic Hallmarks of Labour book series, was profoundly guided by Dr. Kolade’s insight and moral compass. His leadership ensured that the Foundation’s awards remained the gold standard for recognizing merit and ethical performance.

​The Foundation extends its deepest condolences to the Kolade family and the countless lives he touched. While we mourn his absence, we pledge to honour his memory by redoubling our efforts to promote the values he lived and breathed.

​Dr. Christopher Kolade’s legacy is not just etched in the records of national history, but in the heart of every Nigerian who strives for excellence and integrity. He was, and will forever remain, a Hallmarks of Labour role model par excellence.

​May his noble soul rest in perfect peace.

​Signed:

Patricia Otuedon- Arawore

Executive Secretary

Hallmarks of Labour Foundation.