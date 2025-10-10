Alleged $1.43m Fraud: EFCC Kicks As Ajudua Approaches Trial Court For Bail Again

Lagos businessman and alleged fraudster, Fred Ajudua, has again approached the Special Offences Division of the State High Court in Ikeja to request for bail.

Ajudua who came to court on Friday in a white native attire and holding a walking stick told the court through his counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), that he had filed a notice of withdrawal of his application seeking certain reliefs at the Supreme Court to pave way for the high court to rule on the bail application.

“We decided to withdraw the motion we filed at the Supreme Court to allow this Honourable Court to deliver its ruling on the bail application,” Ojo said.

The defense counsel also submitted an affidavit and a copy of the notice of withdrawal to the court.

Ojo noted that although his client is battling chronic kidney disease and severe hypertension, he insisted on appearing in court to comply with his legal undertakings. He urged the court to proceed with its ruling on the bail application,

Again, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) opposed the move. The prosecuting counsel, Seidu Atteh, told Justice Mojisola Dada that Ajudua’s application at the Supreme Court remains on the cause list and there was a a need to await the pronouncement of that court on the withdrawal.

Atteh said, “The defendant will need to produce the order of the Supreme Court either dismissing or striking out the notice of withdrawal. We urge the trial court to await the decision of the Supreme Court.”

In her ruling, Justice Dada agreed with the prosecution.

“This court being a court of record must be satisfied that the notice of withdrawal is before the Supreme Court and same must be considered with the outcome filed in this court…,” the jude said.

Following the bail arguments, the court proceeded with the trial. The third prosecution witness, Afanda Bashir Emmanuel, an investigator with the EFCC was cross-examined by the defence counsel.

During cross-examination, Afanda testified that he joined the EFCC in 2009 and met Ajudua shortly after the defendant’s case file was transferred from the Nigerian Police Force’s Special Fraud Unit to the EFCC’s Advance Fee Fraud Section.

According to the witness, the EFCC in the course of its investigations into the matter, reached out to multiple institutions, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), and even the Commission’s forensic lab.

The witness also confirmed interviewing the nominal complainant, Zad Abu Zalaf, and another individual, Michel Opkema. He said he visited Ajudua at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison and had documented proof of the visit. He added that the statements Ajudua gave to the police formed part of the EFCC’s investigation report.

The witness, however, noted that the EFFC did not take any statements from the defendant on the issue.

Cross-examination was halted shortly after the defendant took a toilet break. On his return, he complained to his counsel, that he had noticed blood coming out his body while he tried to use the restroom. The defense counsel subsequently sought for an adjournment to enable his client attend to his health.

Ajudua is currently facing trial for allegedly defrauding a Palestinian national, Zad Abu Zalaf, of $1,043,000 under false pretenses.

The case has now been adjourned to October 31, 2025, for continuation of cross examination.