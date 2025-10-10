Bridging The Gap – Restoring Trust Between Schools, Govt And Society By John Momoh

When Baptist Academy turned 170, the occasion became more than an anniversary; it became a movement.

A movement to reclaim the soul of Nigerian education, restore the dignity of teachers, and remind the nation that the classroom remains its greatest altar of hope.

Speaking before distinguished alumni, teachers, and guests, the Chairman of Channels Media Group, Dr John Momoh (OON), during the keynote speech on Friday, described the BAOSA 170th Anniversary Lecture as “a homecoming and a moment of solemn reflection

He lamented the current state of Nigeria’s secondary education system, describing it as “a proud system that once produced men and women of character and competence, now struggling under the weight of declining standards, neglected infrastructure, and teachers asked to do much with so little.”

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism about ongoing reforms and the resilience of Nigerian teachers. ”The Federal Government’s curriculum reforms and renewed emphasis on technical and vocational education, as well as the quiet heroism of teachers who still show up every day, remind us that all is not lost,” he stated. He called on alumni, educators, and citizens to join hands with the government in rebuilding public confidence in education. He urged every alumnus to take personal responsibility in reviving the spirit of service. Advertisement ”Let this anniversary spark a movement,” he declared. “Let every alumnus commit to adopting a classroom, mentoring a student, sponsoring a teacher, or supporting a reform.” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

FULL SPEECH

Distinguished Old Boys and Girls of the Baptist Academy, revered teachers past and present, honoured guests, ladies and gentlemen —

It is both a homecoming of some sort and a moment of solemn reflection to stand before you today as we celebrate one hundred and seventy years of an institution that helped shape our minds, our values, and indeed, our nation.

The story of Baptist Academy is inseparable from the story of education in Nigeria itself — from the early mission schools that sowed the seeds of literacy and faith, to the post-independence years when our classrooms became the crucibles of leadership and national progress. Yet, one hundred and seventy years after the founding of Baptist Academy, the story of secondary education in Nigeria remains a mirror of our national condition — full of promise, yet troubled by persistent challenges.

We gather to celebrate a school that shaped our minds and character – and to reflect on how education can again become the solid bridge between schools, government and society.

But as we gather to celebrate, we must also confront a sobering truth: secondary education in Nigeria today stands at a crossroads. What was once a proud system that produced men and women of character and competence now struggles under the weight of declining standards, neglected infrastructure, and a generation of teachers asked to do much with so little. Today, Nigeria’s secondary schools face a crisis of quality, equity, and purpose.

Comparative Standing in Africa

•Because Nigeria is populous, even modest gaps in enrollment or retention translate into very large absolute numbers of children excluded. That places Nigeria among the countries with the largest educational challenges in Africa.

•In relative terms (rates), Nigeria underperforms many African peers when it comes to secondary school access, completion, and quality. Countries such as Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, and smaller states have higher net secondary enrollment rates, better transition/completion rates, or stronger learning outcomes.

•Nigeria’s huge out-of-school adolescent population is almost a “worst-case” marker: globally, countries with the worst situations tend to cluster in parts of sub-Saharan Africa, and Nigeria is often among them in reports on education exclusion.

(Why “Bridging the Gap” Matters)

Across Nigeria, we sense a growing trust deficit:

•Parents doubt schools – fearing that their children are not getting the quality or values they once enjoyed.

•Schools distrust government – worrying about unreliable funding, inconsistent policies, and delayed salaries.

•Society questions graduates – concerned that many leave school without the skills or ethics to strengthen the nation.

This three-way breakdown has consequences: declining standards, youth unemployment, and weakened civic life.

Our theme calls us to rebuild confidence so that every child can grow in knowledge and integrity.

(The Trust Deficit Today)

Let us examine the three critical relationships.

a. Schools and Government

– Inconsistent education budgets, policy somersaults, and prolonged strikes have eroded confidence.

– Public schools often lack laboratories, libraries, and digital infrastructure.

b. Government and Society

– Parents and employers doubt the credibility of public examinations.

– Citizens see education promises made but not fulfilled.

c. Schools and Society

– Some schools focus narrowly on certificates, not competence.

– Examination malpractice and cultism further weaken confidence.

This is not merely a policy problem; it is a moral challenge. Because when trust dies, learning itself is compromised.

Across the country, classrooms are overcrowded, laboratories stand idle, and the joy of learning has too often been replaced by frustration and fatigue. The teacher shortage is acute – nearly 200,000 secondary-level teaching positions remain unfilled. In many schools, one teacher handles multiple subjects, often outside their area of training.

Poor remuneration, delayed salaries, and limited professional development have drained morale and driven many away from the classroom.

Insecurity compounds these challenges. In the North-West and North-East, entire schools have shut down due to kidnappings and attacks. Some 8 million Nigerian children of secondary school age are out of school — the highest figure in sub-Saharan Africa. Among those enrolled, three-quarters cannot read or solve basic math problems.. In certain regions, the sound of gunfire has replaced the school bell; in others, poverty and the rising cost of private education has turned learning into a privilege, rather than a right.

And the private school sector, while filling gaps, brings its own dilemma – rapid, unregulated expansion, inconsistent standards, and rising fees that exclude the poor.

Education, once the great equaliser, now too often reflects inequality.

Yet, in the midst of these difficulties, hope endures. The Federal Government’s recent curriculum reforms, renewed emphasis on technical and vocational education, and the quiet heroism of teachers who still show up every day remind us that all is not lost. For if Baptist Academy and schools like it could rise from humble beginnings in 1855 to become beacons of moral and intellectual light, then we too can rebuild — not merely with bricks and mortar, but with vision, integrity, and a shared sense of purpose.

Our task at this milestone, therefore, is not only to celebrate a heritage of excellence, but to ask — how can we, as alumni, educators, parents, and citizens, help bridge the widening gap between our schools, our government, and our society? How can we restore trust in an education system that once defined our national character?

(The Way Forward: Restoring Trust through Shared Responsibility)

If we are to rebuild confidence in Nigeria’s secondary education, we must begin by accepting that government alone cannot do it. The restoration of trust in our schools requires a partnership — a genuine social compact between government, educators, parents, alumni, and the private sector

– all working in concert to reclaim the purpose and prestige of learning.

First, we must restore the dignity of the teaching profession. No reform will succeed if teachers remain undervalued and underpaid. We cannot continue to demand excellence from classrooms where morale is broken and salaries are uncertain. We need deliberate investment in teacher training, incentives for rural service, and continuous professional development that rewards merit and integrity.

Second, our schools must be safe, functional, and inspiring spaces. It is unacceptable that children still study in leaking classrooms or fear abduction on their way to school. Every child, in every state, deserves a secure environment that fosters curiosity and confidence. Alumni associations like ours can take the lead — by adopting schools, renovating facilities, providing solar power, or equipping libraries and ICT labs. In doing so, we demonstrate that education is not the government’s burden alone; it is our collective inheritance and responsibility.

Third, we must redefine what we teach and how we teach it. The new national curriculum presents a golden opportunity to make learning relevant again — to emphasise digital literacy, critical thinking, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurship. But this must go hand in hand with moral education — the kind we received at Baptist Academy, where discipline, faith, and service were not mere slogans but the foundations of character. May the memory of our principal, Dr J. A. Adegbite, continue to be a blessing.

Fourth, we must hold institutions accountable — not with hostility, but with patriotic engagement. Alumni networks like BAOSA can play a bridging role, working with Ministries of Education, SUBEBs, and local school boards to track performance, mentor students, and monitor outcomes. We must become the conscience of the system — firm, fair, and forward-looking.

Finally, we must remember that education is the truest form of nation-building. Every classroom rebuilt, every teacher trained, every student mentored is an act of national renewal. Our nation’s moral compass and future prosperity depend on the kind of citizens our schools produce.

As Baptist Academy celebrates 170 years, we are reminded that our founders built this institution on faith, discipline, and excellence – not because resources were abundant, but because conviction was strong. Today, our calling is to rekindle that same conviction — to make our schools once again temples of learning, truth, and transformation.

(Closing Charge: With God as Our Leader)

My dear colleagues and BAOSANS, and members of the Baptist Academy family,

As we look back on 170 years of this noble institution, let us remember that we are not merely celebrating the past – we are renewing a covenant. A covenant between learning and leadership, between faith and service, between heritage and hope.

The founders of Baptist Academy were visionaries who believed that education must not only sharpen the intellect but also strengthen the soul. They built this school not as a monument to privilege, but as a mission – a mission to raise men and women of character, integrity, and courage. That mission has never been more urgent than it is today.

The future of Nigeria’s secondary education will not be determined in government offices alone. It will be shaped by the hands and hearts of those who still believe that the classroom is sacred ground — where the next generation must be taught not just how to make a living, but how to live with purpose.

So, as we leave here today, let this anniversary not end with speeches and nostalgia. Let it spark a movement — one that begins right here among us. Let every alumnus commit to adopting a classroom, mentoring a student, sponsoring a teacher, or supporting a reform. Let every school administrator find the courage to uphold standards, and every government official find the humility to listen.

And when we do all these things – with sincerity, with unity, and with faith – we can truly say that we have honoured the legacy of those who came before us and prepared the way for those yet to come.

For in the end, our motto still calls us to duty and to destiny:

“With God as our Leader” – we cannot fail, we must not falter, and we will not forget.

I’d like to thank most profoundly the 70-74 set of the Baptist Academy Old Boys Association for keeping the flame of our shared heritage burning brightly. Your loyalty, friendship, and enduring faith in the values of this great school remind us that Baptist Academy was not just where we studied — it was where we were formed.

May your example continue to inspire every generation that follows.

Thank you all for listening; Happy Anniversary, and may God bless Baptist Academy and the Federal Republic of Nigeria.