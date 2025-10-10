Kebbi Gov Orders Recall Of Suspended College Of Health Sciences Students

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has directed the recall of students of the College of Health Sciences and Technology, Jega, who were suspended following the 2024 student riot that led to the closure of the institution.

The Provost of the college, Hussaini Aliyu, made this known during a press briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Friday.

According to the Provost, the Governor has also approved the sum of ₦60 million for the accreditation of eight academic programs by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE). The lack of accreditation was a major factor that triggered the riot by the affected students.

Aliyu stated that students suspended on October 17, 2024, will be recalled once the accreditation exercise is concluded.

He further disclosed that the governor also approved the renovation of student hostels as part of efforts to meet accreditation requirements and improve the learning and research environment.

“The college management, in collaboration with the governing council and the Ministry for Higher Education, remains fully aligned with Governor Nasir Idris’s vision for educational transformation,” Aliyu said.

He added that upon successful accreditation, about 250 affected students will graduate with National Diplomas instead of the Ordinary Diplomas previously issued by the institution, a key issue that sparked the students’ protest.