Super Eagles Boost World Cup Hopes With Slim Win Over Lesotho

Nigeria Super Eagles on Thursday kept its dream of qualification for the 2026 World Cup to be held in the North American continent alive by defeating Lesotho 2-1.

Eric Chelle fielded a strong side with the return of the Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen and Saudi Pro League, Al-Kholood defender, William Troost-Ekong.

Moses Simon set the pace for the Eagles in the 6th minute as he tried to weave inside from the right wing, but the Crocodiles were strong in defence.

Despite a dominant ball possession, Nigeria were sloppy in passing the ball as Lesotho’s back five prevented the opposition forwards from accessing enough space to operate in.

Osimhen came close in the 38th minute in putting Nigeria ahead as he beat his marker to get on the end of a cross from the right wing before powering a chance at goal, only for Sekhoane to keep out the effort.

Despite the Super Eagles’ onslaught, the Lesotho defence repelled all attacks to end the first half goalless

The second half resumed with Nigeria dominating possession and were duly rewarded in the 53rd minute when Motlomelo Mkwanazi was adjudged to have handled the ball, after he blocked a shot from Moses Simon.

Ekong stepped up to take the penalty kick, guiding it to the bottom right-hand corner.