Tinubu Congratulates Former VP Sambo On Turbaning As Sardaunan Zazzau

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Vice President Namadi Sambo on his turbaning as the Sardaunan Zazzau by the Emir of Zazzau, His Royal Highness Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, scheduled for Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu said the prestigious title reflects the Emirate’s confidence in Sambo’s integrity, wisdom, and lifelong commitment to public service.

“The title of Sardaunan Zazzau, a position of great cultural and historical significance in Northern Nigeria, reflects the Emirate’s confidence in the former Vice President’s wisdom, integrity, and commitment to society’s progress,” the President stated.

President Tinubu described the honour as “a recognition of Sambo’s exemplary leadership and contributions to national development,” adding that his investiture was well deserved.

He praised the former Vice President for his “record of humility, statesmanship, and dedication to humanity,” noting that the new title “further underscores his deep-rooted service to his community and the nation.”

The President also commended the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, for “upholding the noble tradition of honouring individuals whose character, leadership, and patriotism embody the Emirate’s values and reflect the spirit of unity, service, and integrity.”

While extending his best wishes to the former Vice President in his new traditional role, President Tinubu encouraged him to continue contributing to national unity and peace.

“I urge the Sardaunan Zazzau to keep inspiring and guiding the younger generation, and to work closely with traditional and community leaders to advance peace and development in our country,” he added.

The turbaning ceremony is expected to attract dignitaries from across Nigeria, celebrating Sambo’s decades of service in politics and public life.