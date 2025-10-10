Venezuela Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela’s opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

Machado was honoured “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

AFP