Venezuela Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Machado was honoured "for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," said Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo.

By Aramide Folorunsho
Updated October 10, 2025
Venezuela opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on October 10, 2025.Photo by FEDERICO PARRA / AFP

 

The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to Venezuela’s opposition leader and democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said.

More to follow…

AFP

