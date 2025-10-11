Another Police Officer Allegedly Gunned Down By Soldier In Bauchi

A Police Constable known as Ukasha Muhammed has been allegedly shot and killed by a military personnel in Bauchi state.

The Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, launched an investigation into the tragic incident, as he calls for calm among personnel and members of the public

A press release issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, CSP Ahmed Wakil. said, ”on October 10, 2025, at approximately 22:35 hours, a distress report was received by the Bauchi State Police Command regarding a violent incident involving a patrol team led by Inspector Hussaini Samaila, which occurred during a routine patrol in the Bayan Gari area of Bauchi.”

“The patrol team encountered an assault on one of its members, Constable Ukasha Muhammed (F/No 533164), by two individuals in front of Padimo Hotel. The remaining members of the team responded swiftly, resulting in the apprehension of one suspect, while the other escaped the scene,” the statement reads.

The apprehended suspect was identified as Private Usman Mubarak (23NA/84/5346), a soldier attached to the Special Task Force (STF) Operation Safe Haven, based in Jos, Plateau State.

Following that incident, at approximately 23:05 hours, two additional individuals identified as Private Yakubu Yahuza (23NA/85/10185) and Private Godspower Gabriel (23NA/84/5654) arrived at the scene. Both were partially dressed in military uniforms and armed with rifles.

“They reportedly opened fire on Constable Ukasha Muhammed, shooting him in the left chest before fleeing the area.”

In August, a Police Inspector attached to the Mobile Police Unit (MOPOL) was allegedly shot and killed by a soldier in Futuk, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The victim was immediately rushed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by medical personnel.

His remains have since been deposited at the hospital mortuary.

“Private Yakubu Yahuza and Private Godspower Gabriel are currently held in police custody, and investigations into the incident are ongoing,” Wakili said.

A dedicated team of homicide investigators, composed of seasoned detectives, has been constituted by the Command to carry out a professional, transparent, and expeditious investigation.

The Commissioner has since ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, stressing the need for a thorough and discreet investigation.

Meanwhile, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 33 Artillery Brigade, Captain Atang Hallet Solomon, has confirmed to Channels in a telephone interview that the incident occurred, but the full details can not be provided at the moment. However, the Army will constitute an investigation team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.