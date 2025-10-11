FULL LIST: 175 Beneficiaries Of Tinubu’s Pardons, Clemency

President Bola Tinubu granted clemency to 175 convicts and former convicts, including notable figures such as the late Major General Mamman Vatsa, Major Akubo, Professor Magaji Garba, Maryam Sanda, Ken Saro-Wiwa, and the other members of the Ogoni Eight.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, the gesture was made on the recommendation of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy, chaired by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN).

The committee said the convicts were considered for clemency based on factors such as remorse, good conduct, old age, and rehabilitation through education or vocational training. Some inmates were recognised for their enrolment in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), while others had demonstrated notable behavioural reform.

In a significant symbolic move, President Tinubu also approved a posthumous pardon for Sir Herbert Macaulay, correcting what he described as a “historic injustice” committed against one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists by British colonial authorities.

The committee’s report showed that out of the 175 beneficiaries, two inmates and 15 former convicts,11 of whom are deceased, were granted a full pardon. Eighty-two inmates received clemency, while the sentences of 65 inmates were commuted. Seven inmates on death row also had their sentences reduced to life imprisonment.

Prince Fagbemi presented the committee’s report during the National Council of State meeting, chaired by President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The exercise, he said, aligns with the administration’s commitment to justice reform and humane correctional management, ensuring that mercy is extended to those who have shown genuine repentance and transformation.

FULL LIST OF BENEFICIARIES OF PRESIDENT TINUBU’S MERCY

PARDONED

1. Nweke Francis Chibueze, aged 44, serving a life sentence at Kirikiri for cocaine.

2. Dr Nwogu Peters, aged 67; Serving a 17-year jail term for fraud. Sentenced in 2013.

3. Mrs Anastasia Daniel Nwaoba, aged 63. Already served a sentence for fraud

4. Barr. Hussaini Alhaji Umar, aged 58. Sentenced in 2023 to pay a fine of N150M in the ICPC case

5. Ayinla Saadu Alanamu, age 63, was sentenced to seven years for bribery in 2019 and has served the sentence.

6. Hon. Farouk M. Lawan, aged 62. Sentenced to five years in 2021 for Corrupt Practices and had served the sentence.

POSTHUMOUS PARDON

7. Sir Herbert Macaulay was banned from public office for misappropriation of funds and sentenced in 1913 by the British colonialists.

8. Major-General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, age 46, Sentenced in 1986 for treason: related to an alleged coup plot

POSTHUMOUS PARDON: THE OGONI NINE

9. Ken Saro Wiwa. Sentenced for murder

10. Saturday Dobee. Sentenced for murder

11. Nordu Eawa. Sentenced for murder

12. Daniel Gbooko. Sentenced for murder

13. Paul Levera. Sentenced for murder

14. Felix Nuate. Sentenced for murder

15. Baribor Bera. Sentenced for murder

16. Barinem Kiobel. Sentenced for murder

17. John Kpuine. Sentenced for murder

VICTIMS OF OGONI NINE HONOURED:

Chief Albert Badey

Chief Edward Kobaru

Chief Samuel Orage

Chief Theophilus Orage

PRESIDENTIAL CLEMENCY

Most of the beneficiaries showed either remorse or learned vocational skills in jail

1. Aluagwu Lawrence, aged 47, sentenced for Indian hemp (selling), 2015

2. Ben Friday, aged 60, was sentenced to 3 years or N1.3 million fine for marijuana in 2023.

3. Oroke Micheal Chibueze, aged 21, sentenced to 5 years (cannabis sativa) in 2023

4. Kelvin Christopher Smith, aged 42, was sentenced to 4 years for importing cocaine in 2023

5. Azubuike Jeremiah Emeka, aged 31, sentenced in 2021 to 5 years or N3 million fine for importing cocaine.

6. Akinrinnade Akinwande Adebiyi, aged 47, sentenced in 2023 to 3 years for dealing in Tramadol.

7. Ahmed Adeyemo, aged 38, sentenced to 15 years for cannabis. Already served nine years, 5 months at Kirikiri

8. Adeniyi Jimoh, aged 31years, sentenced to 15 years for Drugs in 2015 and served nine years at Kirikiri.

9. Seun Omirinde, aged 39, sentenced to 15 years for Drugs in 2015. Served nine years at Kirikiri

10. Adesanya Olufemi Paul, aged 61, sentenced to 14 years for theft. Had served eight years.

11. Ife Yusuf, aged 37, was sentenced for human trafficking in 2019. Had served six years at Kirikiri.

12. Daniel Bodunwa, aged 43, was sentenced in 2018 to 10 years for fraudulent intent to forge a land receipt. Had served six years in jail

13. Fidelis Michael, aged 40, sentenced to 5 years for cannabis sativa

14. Suru Akande, aged 52, sentenced to 5 years for cannabis sativa

15. Safiyanu Umar, aged 56, sentenced to 5 years without the option of a fine for possessing 5kg of Cannabis sativa, 2023

16. Dahiru Abdullahi, aged 46, was sentenced in 2016 to 21 years for possession of 3 pistols and had spent 10 years in jail.

17. Hamza Abubakar, aged 37, sentenced to 5 years for Indian hemp (selling), 2022

18. Rabiu Alhassan Dawaki, aged 52, sentenced in 2020 to 7 years for criminal breach of trust.

19. Mujibu Muhammad, aged 30, sentenced in 2022 to 5 years, no option for a fine for cannabis.

20. Emmanuel Eze, aged 49, sentenced in 2022 to 5 years for Heroine.

21. Bala Azika Yahaya, aged 70, sentenced in 2017 to 15 years for cannabis.

22. Lina Kusum Wilson, aged 34, sentenced to death in 2017 for culpable homicide, had spent eight years in jail.

23. Buhari Sani, aged 33, sentenced in 2022 to 5 years for possession of 558 grams of cannabis.

24. Mohammed Musa, aged 27, was sentenced in 2022 to 5 years for possession of 16 grams of cannabis.

25. Muharazu Abubakar, aged 37, sentenced in 2022 to 5 years for selling Indian hemp. Already spent 3 years in Katsina Prison

26. Ibrahim Yusuf, aged 34; jailed 5 years in 2022 for possession of 5.7 grams of Indian hemp.

27. Saad Ahmed Madaki, aged 72; sentenced in 2020 for a 419 offence. Had served 4 years in Kaduna prison

28. Ex-Corporal Michael Bawa, aged 72: sentenced to life imprisonment for murder in 2005. Had spent 20 years in Kaduna prison

29. Richard Ayuba, aged 38. Sentenced to 5 years in 2022 for Indian hemp

30. Adam Abubakar, aged 30 and sentenced in 2022 to five years for possession of 2kg of tramadol.

31. Emmanuel Yusuf, aged 34; sentenced in 2022 to 4 years for possession of 2kg of tramadol

32. Edwin Nnazor, aged 60; sentenced in 2018 to 15 years for cannabis. Had spent 6 years, nine months at Zamfara prison

33. Chinedu Stanley, aged 34. Sentenced in 2023 to three years for fake lubricant oil.

34. Joseph Nwanoka, aged 42: sentenced in 2022 to five years for drugs

35. Johnny Ntheru, Aged 63, sentenced in 1989 to life imprisonment for robbery. Had spent 36 years in Umuahia Prison

36. John Omotiye, Aged 28, sentenced to six years for Pipeline vandalism

37. Nsikat Edet Harry, Aged 37, sentenced in 2023 to 5 years for Illegal possession of Indian hemp, Cocaine, & Heroin.

38. Jonathan Asuquo, Aged 28, sentenced in 2022 to 5 years for possession of Indian hemp & other drugs

39. Prince Samuel Peters, aged 54, sentenced in 2020 to 7 years for obtaining money by false pretence. Had spent 4 years, 3 months in Ikot Ekpene Prison

40. Babangida Saliu, Aged 35, sentenced in 2024 to 3 years for unlawful mining.

41. Adamu Sanni, aged 39, sentenced in 2024 to 3 years for unlawful mining.

42. Abdulkarem Salisu, aged 30, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining.

43. Abdulaziz Lawal, aged 18, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining.

44. Abdulrahman Babangida, aged 20, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining

45. Maharazu Alidu, aged 22, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining.

46. Zaharadeen Baliue, aged 38, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining.

47. Babangida Usman, aged 30, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining.

48. Zayyanu Abdullahi, Aged 28, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining, 2024

49. Bashir Garuba, Aged 20, sentenced in 2024 to 3 years for unlawful mining

50. Imam Suleman, aged 25, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining, 2024

51. Abbeh Amisu, Aged 28, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining, 2024

52. Lawani Lurwanu, Aged 20, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining, 2024

53. Yusuf Alhassan, aged 33, was sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining in 2024.

54. Abdulahi Isah, aged 25, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining, 2024

55. Zayanu Bello, aged 35, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining

56. Habeeb Suleman, aged 22, sentenced in 2024 to 3 years for unlawful mining.

57. Jubrin Sahabi, aged 23, was sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

58. Shefiu Umar, aged 28, was sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

59. Seidu Abubakar, age 29, sentenced in 2024 to 3 years for unlawful mining.

60. Haruna Abubakar, Aged 24, was sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

61. Rabiu Seidu, aged 26, sentenced in 2024 to 3 years for unlawful mining.

62. Macha Kuru, Aged 25, sentenced in 2024 to 3 years for unlawful mining

63. Zahradeen Aminu, Aged 25 years, sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining.

64. Nazipi Musa, aged 25. Sentenced to 3 years for unlawful mining in 2024

65. Abdullahi Musa, aged 30 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining.

66. Habibu Safiu, aged 20 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

67. Husseni Sani, aged 21 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

68. Musa Lawali, aged 25 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

69. Suleiman Lawal, aged 23 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

70. Yusuf Iliyasu, aged 21 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

71. Sebiyu Aliyu, aged 20 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

72. Halliru Sani, aged 18 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

73. Shittu Aliyu, aged 30 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

74. Sanusi Aminu, aged 27 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

75. Isiaka Adamu, aged 40 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

76. Mamman Ibrahim, aged 50 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

77. Shuaibu Abdullahi, aged 35 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

78. Sanusi Adamu, aged 28 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

79. Sadi Musa, aged 20 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

80. Haruna Isah, aged 35 and sentenced to 3 years in 2024 for unlawful mining

NB: Senator Ikra Aliyu Bilbis signed an undertaking to be responsible for the rehabilitation and empowerment of all the convicted illegal miners granted presidential clemency.

81. Abiodun Elemero, aged 43. Sentenced to life imprisonment for cocaine hawking in 2014. Had spent 10 years plus in Kirikiri,

82. Maryam Sanda, aged 37, was sentenced to death in 2020 for culpable homicide and had spent six years, eight months at Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre. Her family pleaded for her release, arguing that it was in the best interest of her two children. The plea was also anchored on her good conduct in jail, her remorse, and her embracement of a new lifestyle, demonstrating her commitment to being a model prisoner.

LIST OF INMATES RECOMMENDED FOR REDUCED TERM OF IMPRISONMENT

1. Yusuf Owolabi, aged 36. Sentenced to life in 2015 for Manslaughter. Had spent 10 years at Kirikiri.Prison term reduced to 12 years for showing remorse and learning vocational skills.

2. Ifeanyi Eze, aged 33. Sentenced to life in 2021 for Manslaughter and had spent four years at Kirikiri. Prison term reduced to 12 years for showing remorse and learning vocational skills.

3. Malam Ibrahim Sulaiman, aged 59. Sentenced to life in 2022 for Armed robbery & possession of illegal firearms. Sentence cut to 10 years based on good conduct

4. Shettima Maaji Arfo, aged 54. Sentenced in 2021 to seven years for Corrupt Practices. Sentence reduced to four years, because of good conduct and ill-health

5. Ajasper Benzeger, aged 69 and sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for Culpable homicide. Sentence reduced to 12 years, based on old age and ill-health.

6. Ifenna Kennechukwu, aged 42. Sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for drugs (cocaine import) and had spent close to 10 years in Kirikiri. Prison term reduced to 12 years based on remorse and the acquisition of vocational skills.

7. Mgbeike Matthew, aged 45. Sentenced to 20 years in 2013 for the import of 3.10kg. Following remorsefulness and the acquisition of vocational skills at Kirikiri. Sentence reduced to 12 years.

8. Patrick Mensah, aged 40. Sentenced in 2015 to 17 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 11 years

9. Obi Edwin Chukwu, aged 43 and sentenced in 2017 to 15 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

10. Tunde Balogun, aged 32 and sentenced in 2015 to 15 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

11. Lima Pereira Erick Diego, aged 27 and sentenced in 2017 to 15 years or a fine of N20million for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

12. Uchegbu Emeka Michael, aged 37. Sentenced in 2017 to 15 years or a fine of N20million for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years

13. Salawu Adebayo Samsudeen, aged 46 and sentenced in 2016 to 15 years for drugs. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

14. Napolo Osariemen, aged 61 and sentenced in 2022 to 15 years for 2 kilos of Indian hemp. The sentence was reduced to seven years.

15. Patricia Echoe Igninovia, aged 61 and sentenced in 2023 to seven years for trafficking in persons. Sentence reduced to five years.

16. Odeyemi Omolaram, aged 65 and sentenced in 2017 to 25 years in prison for drug. The sentence was reduced to 12 years based on the defendant’s remorsefulness and advanced age.

17. Vera Daniel Ifork, aged 29 and sentenced in 2020 to 10 years for trafficking in persons. Sentence reduced to eight years.

18. Gabriel Juliet Chidimma, aged 32 and sentenced in 2022 to six years for drug (cocaine). Sentence reduced to four years.

19. Dias Santos Marcia Christiana, aged 44 and sentenced in 2017 to 15 years for import of cocaine. Sentence reduced to 10 years.

20. Alh. Ibrahim Hameed. Aged 71 and sentenced in 2023 to seven years for illegal property (obtaining property under false pretence). Sentence reduced to five years.

21. Alh. Nasiru Ogara Adinoyi, 65, was sentenced in 2023 to 14 years for obtaining property by false pretence. The sentence was reduced to seven years.

22. Chief Emeka Agbodike, aged 69, was sentenced in 2023 to seven years for obtaining property by false pretence. Sentence reduced to 3 years.

23. Isaac Justina, aged 40. Sentenced in 2022 to 10 years for cannabis sativa and had spent 3 years in the Abeokuta Custodial Centre. Sentence reduced to four years.

24. Aishat Kehinde, aged 38 and sentenced in 2022 to five years for unlawful possession of cannabis. The prison term being served in Abeokuta has been reduced to four years.

25. Helen Solomon, age 68. Sentenced in 2024 to five years for cannabis sativa. Sentence reduced to three years.

26. Okoye Tochukwu, aged 43 and sentenced in 2024 to six years for cannabis sativa. Sentence reduced to 3 years.

27. Ugwueze Paul, aged 38 and sentenced in 2024 to six years for cannabis sativa. Sentence reduced to three years.

28. Mutsapha Ahmed, aged 46 and sentenced in 2022 to seven years without a fine option for criminal breach of trust. The sentence was reduced to five years.

29. Abubakar Mamman, aged 38 and sentenced in 2020 to 10 years in Kebbi Custodial Centre for Possession of firearms. Sentence reduced to seven years.

30. Muhammed Bello Musa, aged 35. Sentenced in 2020 to 10 years in Kebbi Custodial Centre for illegal possession of firearms. Sentence reduced to seven years

31. Nnamdi Anene, aged 67 and sentenced in 2010 to life imprisonment at Katsina Custodial Centre for illegal dealing of arms. Sentence reduced to 20 years.

32. Alh. Abubakar Tanko, aged 61, was sentenced in 2018 to 30 years at the Gusau Custodial Centre for Culpable Homicide. Sentence reduced to 20 years.

33. Chisom Francis Wisdom, aged 30; sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in Umuahia Custodial Centre for kidnapping. Sentence reduced to 12 years.

34. Innocent Brown Idiong, aged 60, sentenced in 2020 to 10 years for possession of 700 grams of Indian Hemp. Has already spent 4 years and 3 months at Ikot Abasi Custodial centre. Jail term reduced to six years.

35. Iniobong Imaeyen Ntukidem, aged 46, was sentenced 2021 to seven years in jail at the Uyo Custodial Centre. Prison term reduced to five years.

36. Ada Audu, aged 72, was sentenced in 2022 to seven years in Kuje Custodial Centre and had spent 2 years and 7 months in prison. Prison term reduced to 4 years because of old age.

37. Bukar Adamu, aged 40 and sentenced to 20 years in 2019 for advance fee fraud. Prison term reduced to nine years.

38. Kelvin Oniarah Ezigbe, 44, was sentenced in October 2023 to 20 years for kidnapping, which took effect in 2013. The sentence was reduced to 13 years for showing remorsefulness and attending the National Open University.

39. Frank Azuekor, aged 42. Sentenced in 2023 for kidnapping and jailed in Kuje Custodial Centre for 20 years, and had spent 12 years behind bars from 2013. The sentence was reduced to 13 years, based on good conduct and attendance at the National Open University.

40. Chukwukelu Sunday Calisthus, aged 47 and sentenced in 2014 to life at Kuje Custodial Centre for drugs. He had spent 11 years at Kuje. Sentence reduced to 13 years.

41. Professor Magaji Garba, aged 67. Sentenced in 2021 to seven years for obtaining money by false pretence and had spent 3 years at Kuje Custodial Centre. The prison term was reduced to four years due to good conduct and advanced age.

42. Markus Yusuf, aged 41. Sentenced in 2023 to 13 years for culpable homicide. Sentence reduced to 5 years based on ill-health

43. Samson Ajayi, aged 31 and sentenced in 2022 to 15 years for drugs. He had spent five years at Suleja Custodial Centre. The sentence was reduced to seven years.

44. Iyabo Binyoyo, aged 49. Sentenced in 2017 to 10 years for drugs and sentenced to nine years at Suleja Custodial Centre, due to good conduct.

45. Oladele Felix, 49, was sentenced in 2022 to five years without a fine option for conspiracy and exploitation. Based on good conduct and remorsefulness, the sentence was reduced to four years. Felix is spending the term at Suleja.

46. Rakiya Beida, aged 33 and sentenced in 2021to seven years, without a fine option, for theft and cheating. The sentence, being served at Suleja, was reduced to three years based on good conduct

47. Nriagu Augustine Ifeanyi, aged 44 and sentenced in 2018 to 10 years in Ikoyi Custodial Centre, for exporting cocaine. The sentence was reduced to eight years.

48. Chukwudi Destiny, aged 36 and sentenced in 2022 to six years in Ikoyi Custodial Centre for heroin import. The sentence was cut to four years.

49. Felix Rotimi Esemokhai, aged 47 and sentenced in 2022 to five years for heroin. The sentence was reduced to four years.

50. Major S.A. Akubo, aged 62, was sentenced in 2009 to life at Katsina Custodial Centre for illegally removing 7,000 assorted weapons. Following good conduct and remorsefulness, the sentence was commuted to 20 years.

51. John Ibiam, aged 39, was sentenced in 2016 to 15 years for manslaughter and served 9 years and one month in the Afikpo Custodial Centre. The sentence was reduced to 10 years after the individual showed remorse and acquired vocational skills.

52. Omoka Aja, aged 40 and sentenced in 2016 to 15 years for manslaughter, served 9 years and 1 month in Afikpo Custodial Centre. The sentence was commuted to 10 years.

53. Chief Jonathan Alatoru, aged 66, was sentenced in 2021 to seven years for conspiracy to cheat. The sentence served in Port Harcourt Custodial Centre has been reduced to five years.

54. Umanah Ekaette Umanah, aged 70 and sentenced in 2022 to 10 years in Port Harcourt Custodial Centre for forgery. Sentence reduced to five years due to old age and remorsefulness.

55. Utom Obong Thomson Udoaka, 60, was sentenced in 2020 to seven years in Ikot Ekpene Custodial Centre for obtaining money by false pretence. He had served four years and two months at Ikot Ekpene. Due to his old age and good conduct, the Initial Sentence has been reduced to five years.

56. Jude Saka Ebaragha, aged 44. Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years at Ikoyi Prison and a fine of N1million for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. The sentence was commuted to six years, and the N1m fine was waived.

57. Frank Insort Abaka, 46, was sentenced in 2020 to 12 years and a N1M fine at Ikoyi Custodial Centre for conspiracy to hijack a Fishing vessel. The sentence was reduced to six years, and the fine was waived.

58. Shina Alolo, 42, was sentenced in 2020 to 12 years and a N1M fine at Ikoyi Custodial Centre for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. Like others, the N1m fine was waived, and the sentence was reduced to 6 years.

59. Joshua Iwiki, aged 50: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years at Ikoyi Prison and a fine of N1M for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. A N1m fine was waived, and the sentence was commuted to six years in prison.

60. David Akinseye, aged 44: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years & N1M fine for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. His sentence was commuted to 6 years, and the fine was waived.

61. Ahmed Toyin, aged 46: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years & N1M fine for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. Sentence also commuted and fine waived.

62. Shobajo Saheed, age 57: Sentenced in 2020 to 12 years and a fine of N1M for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. He got a similar reprieve like the others.

63. Adamole Philip, aged 52 years: Sentenced to 12 years & a N1M fine for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel, 2020. Philip also got his term reduced to seven years and the fine waived.

64. Mathew Masi, aged 39: Also sentenced to 12 years and a fine of N1million for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. The sentence was reduced to six years, and the fine was waived.

65. Bright Agbedeyi, 46, was also sentenced in 2020 for conspiracy to hijack a fishing vessel. Like the others in his category, he got a reprieve from President Tinubu.

List of Inmates on Death Row Reduced to Life Imprisonment

1. Emmanuel Baba, aged 38: sentenced to death in 2017 for culpable homicide. On death row in Kuje Custodial Centre for the past 8 years. The sentence was commuted to life imprisonment based on good conduct and remorsefulness.

2. Emmanuel Gladstone, aged 45, was sentenced in 2020 to death for murder and had spent five years at Katsina Custodial Centre. Death sentence commuted to life imprisonment due to good conduct and remorse.

3. Moses Ayodele Olurunfemi, aged 51: sentenced to death in 2012 for culpable homicide and had spent 13 years on death row in Katsina. President Tinubu commuted the death sentence to life imprisonment, citing the individual’s good conduct and remorse.

4. Abubakar Usman, aged 59: Sentenced to Death in 2014 and had spent 14 years on death row in Katsina. His sentence was commuted to life because of his remorse and good conduct.

5. Khalifa Umar, aged 37: Sentenced to death in 2014 and had spent 11 years on death row in Kano Custodial Centre. His sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment.

6. Benjamin Ekeze, age 40. Sentenced to death in 2017 for armed robbery and conspiracy, and had spent 12 years on death row at Kirikiri, Lagos. The sentence was also commuted to life.

7. Mohammed Umar, 43: Sentenced to death in 2018 for culpable homicide and had spent seven years on death row in Onitsha Custodial Centre. He got the Presidential reprieve, commuting the death sentence to life imprisonment.