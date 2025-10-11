Troops Neutralise Nine Terrorists, Recover ₦5m Ransom In Borno

In continuation of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the North East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) said it has overpowered nine terrorists during a fighting patrol at the Magumeri and Gajiram areas of Borno State on Friday.

A statement by the Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, on Saturday, said a total of N5 million ransom money was also recovered during the operation.

“The terrorists, reportedly moving on 2 vehicles and 24-foot fighters, were observed setting houses ablaze and terrorizing locals. Acting swiftly, their own troops launched an aggressive fighting patrol to intercept the threat.

“As troops advanced towards the objective, the terrorists attempted to flee towards Damjiyakiri village. Vehicle-borne fighters dispersed to an unknown location, while foot fighters were pursued over a distance of approximately 92 km.

“After about 4 hours of tactical pursuit, troops established contact with the fleeing terrorists. A frontal attack was immediately launched, and troops engaged the terrorists with a heavy barrage of fire, resulting in the neutralization of 5 terrorists, while the remaining 19 dispersed in disarray. Some were wounded as blood trails were observed at the contact scene”, the statement read in part.

Items recovered from the engagement include: one AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798), five Magazines (3 empty, 2 loaded), 31 x 7.62mm rounds, one Itel mobile phone, and one dagger.

Notably, no casualties or equipment losses were recorded by the OPHK troops during the operation, according to the statement.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest 10 Suspected Human Traffickers, Rescue 18 Children In Abia

In a similar development, along the Gajiram – Bolori – Mile 40 – Gajiganna axis, troops mounted on motorcycles engaged Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village.

During the firefight, four terrorists were neutralised, while others dispersed into the surrounding bush.

The troops also rescued Modu Kinnami (55 years old) and Bukar (57 years old), both from Guzamala, along with a sack containing N750,000.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that Boko Haram fighters had demanded a ransom of Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) and 2 new Tecno button phones for the release of the captive’s brother.

Troops recovered the following items from the terrorists: one blue pickup vehicle (Reg No: GUB 327 XA), two new Tecno button phones, one jerrycan containing 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), a total N4, 335, 000.

“Further operations are ongoing on all fronts to maintain pressure on the terrorists and deny them freedom of movement”, the statement added.