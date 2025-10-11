[VIDEO] Era Of Land Racketeering Is Over In Imo State, Gov Uzodinma Declares

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has officially declared an end to the era of illegal land trading in the state.

The Governor made this known while graduating a set of 10, 000 Cohort 3 of Skill Up in Owerri, Imo State on Saturday.

According to him, the development was to place Imo State at the forefront of the 21st century’s digital economy.



READ ALSO: Senate Won’t Be Held Hostage By Single Member — Akpabio

He said, “From the very beginning of this administration, we made it clear that our dream is to reconstruct, rehabilitate, and recover Imo State.

“And that it will not be a mere physical construction of infrastructure. What will be more important is equipping our people, especially our young people, with the tools, knowledge, and access they need to compete and thrive in a fast-changing world.

“The digital app we are launching today allows you to interface with the government without intermediaries, without delay, and without confusion.

“Through the app, you can verify land records, process your documentation, pay your taxes, track applications, and access other services.

“The issue of land racketeering or claiming government land as your own, or going to the bank to verify who the land owner is before loans are given, is over. All these can be done on your telephones and laptops from wherever you are.”