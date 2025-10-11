We Want To Be At The World Cup — Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has praised Lesotho for their spirited performance while reaffirming Nigeria’s determination to finish their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign on a strong note.

Speaking during a post-match conference after Nigeria’s hard-fought encounter against Lesotho on Friday, Ekong admitted it was a difficult game and acknowledged the opponents’ effort.

“Lesotho played a great game; it wasn’t easy to come here. I can understand their disappointment and frustration because they put up a very good fight,” he said

Ahead of the crucial tie against the Benin Republic, the 32-year-old Al-Kholood centre back emphasised the team’s intent to deliver a dominant performance.

”Playing against Benin Republic, we know we have to score a certain number of goals, that’s the mindset we need to go in with. But it has always been the same: we need to win the game, and we have to win it convincingly,” he said.

Despite the mounting expectations, Ekong believes the Super Eagles are mentally and physically prepared for what lies ahead.

“It’s going to be a big test again, but now I think the team is really ready. We’ve been working on handling pressure for a long time, and we know this is the final push. We’ve worked hard to get here.

Ekong revealed that the team has been under immense pressure since the qualifiers began, but remains focused on their goal of securing a World Cup ticket.

“These kinds of games are not easy. The coach, Finidi George, explained that the pressure has been on us since March, or really, since the start of the qualifiers, and we just wanted to focus on ourselves,” he explained.

He also shed light on the team’s emotions after the match, describing the players’ hunger and commitment to success.

“We took some time to come out of the dressing room because there was some frustration. We always want to do better because we have a team of guys with a winning mentality. We want to be winners, and we want to be at the World Cup. We’ve said that for the last nine months, and now we have that opportunity.”