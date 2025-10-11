World Cup: We Were Under Pressure, Says Chelle After Slim Win

Hours after raising the hope of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup to be held in North America, the Nigeria Super Eagles’ Coach, Eric Chelle, has come out to say the team had been under “a lot of pressure” even before the Friday game.

The players had defeated Lesotho 2-1, having fielded a strong side with the return of the Galatasaray forward, Victor Osimhen, and Saudi Pro League, Al-Kholood defender, William Troost-Ekong.

In a post-match conference, Chelle expressed excitement that the team had won the game against Lesotho.

He, however, said that the pressure to put up the best performances had been on the team since March.

“Today we are happy because we won. We are still alive. I am happy for my players and I want to congratulate them. Perhaps we have felt the pressure since March. Every time my players, whenever we meet, they tell me they feel the pressure, because for Nigeria, we need to travel and we need to go to the World Cup.

“There is a lot of pressure, and this is the reality.

“So now, maybe they will take some hours of cool after this win, and I’m happy for that. Playing in this game is not the same as regular football.

“In the first half, because we were under pressure, technically, sometimes we miss some things, and it is difficult to come on the pitch, because there is a lot of tension, but I am so proud of my guys, and I told them.”

While corroborating Chelle’s stance, William Troost-Ekong said the match against Lesotho was a tough one.

“I also want to start by saying that Lesotho played a great game, and we knew that from the start. I can understand the disappointment and frustration because they put up a very good fight. These kinds of games are never easy, and the Coach said that already. The pressure has been on us since March at the start of the Qualifiers,” he said.

He, however, said the team was looking forward to a great outing come 2026.

“Now, we just want to focus on ourselves. We want to be better always because we have a team of guys who want to be winners and want to be at the World Cup.”