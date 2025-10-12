Cardoso Leads Nigeria’s Delegation To World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings In Washington

The Governor of the Central Bank, Olayemi Cardoso, will lead Nigeria’s delegation to the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meeting in Washington DC, which opens on Monday, October 13.

This was disclosed in a statement by President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, made available to Channels Television.

According to the statement, Cardoso, as the alternate Governor, replaces the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, who is indisposed.

The Nigerian team will also comprise the Minister of State for Finance, Doris Uzoka-Anete.

According to the World Bank, key elements of the Annual Meetings include the Development Committee Plenary session on October 16 and the International Monetary and Financial Committee meetings on October 17.

Other featured events include regional briefings, press conferences, and fora focused on international development, the global economy, and financial markets.