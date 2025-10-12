VIDEO: Amupitan As INEC Chair Best Appointment Tinubu Has Ever Made – Okutepa

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa, has praised the nomination of Professor Joash Amupitan as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), describing it as the best appointment President Bola Tinubu has made.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Okutepa said that Professor Amupitan possesses considerable credibility and integrity to lead the electoral body following the completion of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure.

The senior lawyer, however, advised the professor of law not to allow himself to be corrupted, urging him to restore Nigerians’ trust in INEC.

Watch the video below: