Reconsider Pardon To Those Convicted Of Crimes, Amnesty Int’l Tells Tinubu

Amnesty International has raised alarm over the recent pardon granted by President Bola Tinubu, asking the government to reconsider it’s action.

Last Thursday, Tinubu granted presidential pardon to one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, Herbert Macaulay, and former FCT minister in the Babangida regime, Major General Mamman Vatsa (retd).

The action has since generated controversy as some convicts, ex-convicts, drug offenders, illegal miners, and foreigners are among recipients of the presidential pardon.

In a statement on Monday, the global watchdog expressed deep concern over Tinubu’s decison to grant clemency and pardons to individuals convicted of serious human rights violations.

The group said the move prioritised offenders over their victims, blocking justice and reparations for those who suffered from their actions.

“The way and manner Nigerian authorities carried out the exercise seemed to prioritise the perpetrators instead of access to justice and effective remedies for the victims and their families,” the group said.

The organisation warned that the decision could weaken the rule of law, obstruct truth and accountability, and further entrench impunity for human rights crimes in Nigeria.

