2026 WQC: Osimhen Gives Nigeria Lead Against Benin

Nigeria have taken a 1-0 lead against Benin Republic in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, with star striker Victor Osimhen finding the back of the net.

It took the Galatasaray of Turkey striker just three minutes to open the scoring for the three-time African champions in Uyo.

The early goal gives the Super Eagles a vital lead as they look to secure all three points in the high-stakes encounter.

Nigeria must defeat their West African neighbours today to keep their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup alive.

Even with a victory, the Super Eagles will still be relying on results elsewhere, particularly hoping that South Africa fail to win against Rwanda, in order to secure automatic qualification.

Meanwhile, South Africa has also scored against Rwanda, with Thalente Mbatha giving the Bafana Bafana the lead in the 5th minute of the encounter. South Africa will qualify if the scores remain as it is currently.