Heineken Scraps 400 Jobs In HQ Reform

Dutch brewer Heineken said Tuesday it would cut or reassign 400 jobs as part of a major reorganisation of its Amsterdam head office to take advantage of new technologies.

Heineken, the world’s second-biggest brewer after AB InBev, said the cuts came as it rolled out 40 digital platforms to “unlock the power of data, and enable faster innovation.”

Starting next year, the brewer’s head office in Amsterdam will “transform into a more focused strategic centre,” the firm said in a statement.

The changes will impact 400 jobs, some of which would be transferred to Heineken’s business services unit, with others “ceasing to exist.”

Heineken chairman and CEO Dolf van den Brink said the firm had to speed up its digital transformation to stay ahead in a cut-throat market.

“With a stronger, simplified, more agile organisation, we are well positioned to unlock new growth opportunities and innovation,” he said.

In July, Heineken shares slumped after it reported lower beer sales in the first half of the year, especially in Europe and the United States.

The company, whose brands include Amstel, Kingfisher, and Savanna cider, maintained its full-year outlook for a gain of between four and eight percent in operating profits, its preferred metric.

AFP