Niger Delta: FG Embarks On 536 Projects, Host Community Fund Hits ₦373b — NUPRC

As a way of giving back to oil-producing communities, the Federal Government said it has embarked on a total of 536 community projects across the Niger Delta.

In a statement on Monday, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) noted that the projects are being held simultaneously in the region.

It cited a case of before and after photos of a school in Obagi oil-producing community in Rivers State.

“The school is just one out of the 536 community projects being handled simultaneously through the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT).”

Delivered projects include a two-storey classroom block comprising 18 fully furnished classrooms, the remodelling of Ogbogu Cottage Hospital with a 20-bed capacity and new diagnostic centre, and the upgrade of the Ogbogu Ultra-Modern Civic Centre.

Others include road pavements at Oboburu community, a bottled and sachet water factory in Amah community, and the installation of gas skid plants and school renovations in Erema and Akabuka communities.

According to the Commission, the HCDT has risen to ₦373bn as of October 13, 2025, in accordance with section 235 of the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021, which mandates settlors (oil companies) to incorporate HCDT for the benefit of host communities where they operate.

A statement signed by the Commission’s Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, also said the fund comprises ₦125bn and $168.9m, contributed by oil companies operating under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021.

The HCDT requires oil companies to deposit three per cent of their operating expenditures of the preceding financial year into a trust fund, which will be housed in a bank with a BBB rating.

While the NUPRC does not have direct access to the funds, it monitors the fund through a dashboard known as HostComply.

The Commission also monitors the implementation of the fund as mandated by the extant laws, in line with the PIA.

The NUPRC added that, last month, it facilitated the delivery of more than 10 projects and the flag-off of another 10 others under the Obagi HCDT in Rivers State, operated by TotalEnergies.