Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Recover Weapons In Forest Operation

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have foiled a planned kidnapping and armed attack at Byazhin Forest, Abuja.

The police disclosed this in a statement released on Tuesday by the FCT Police Command, Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh.

The force said the operation, conducted on October 10, led to the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and thirty rounds of live ammunition.

The operation followed credible intelligence from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) of the Force Headquarters.

The intelligence revealed that a notorious bandit leader, identified as Idrisa, also known as “Mai Duna,” planned coordinated attacks on villages around Byazhin Forest.

Acting swiftly, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit deployed tactical teams and mounted an ambush along the identified routes of the suspects, the force said.

According to the police, at about 1:00 a.m. on October 11, operatives sighted two groups of heavily armed bandits advancing towards the area, and they engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle that lasted about twenty minutes.

The police said, despite strong resistance, they overpowered the criminals, forcing them to retreat into the forest with gunshot wounds, adding that reinforcement teams from nearby Police and Military formations immediately joined the operation.

According to the force, the joint effort secured the area and blocked all possible escape routes. A thorough search of the scene led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle with a defaced serial number, one magazine, and thirty live 7.6mm rounds.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Ajao Adewale, commended the officers for their bravery and professionalism during the operation. He noted that their prompt response prevented a major security breach within the Federal Capital Territory.

The Commissioner directed medical facilities across the FCT and neighbouring states to report anyone with gunshot wounds to the nearest police station.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and provide timely information to aid police response.