Don’t Blame Tinubu For Problems In PDP — Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday exonerated President Bola Tinubu amid the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose, a two-term governor, was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Describing the party as dead, the former governor said he wouldn’t be among those that will resurrect the main opposition party.

He hinted that the few governors still in the PDP are considering dumping the main opposition party.

Fayose categorically said it would be unfair to blame Tinubu for the recent defection of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, and his Bayelsa State counterpart, Duoye Diri to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

More to follow..