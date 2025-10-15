Gov Okpebholo Swears In 19 Commissioners In Edo

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State has sworn in 19 commissioners and several chairmen and members of boards and commissions.

Presiding over the exercise at the Government House in Benin, the governor issued a stern warning against corruption and actions that could undermine the integrity of his administration.

This was contained in a statement by Okpebholo’s Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, Okpebholo stressed that all appointments were made strictly on merit, reminding the new appointees that their roles are not rewards but a call to serve the people of the state.

“Your nominations did not come as a reward or patronage, but as a call to serve the people of Edo State,” he said.

“This administration came into office on the promise of practical governance to touch the lives of our people directly.”

READ ALSO: I Won’t Forgive Any Commissioner Not Wearing ‘Asiwaju’ Cap, Okpebholo Warns Appointees

Okpebholo reiterated that his administration’s focus remains on service delivery and tangible results, not propaganda, urging the commissioners and board members to perform their duties diligently and with dedication.

The governor charged the appointees to see their new positions as an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development and warned them against corrupt tendencies.

“Our focus is not on propaganda, but on service delivery and tangible results that can be felt in every community across our state.

“While I congratulate you on your deserved elevation, I must warn that your appointment is not for personal enrichment.

“You are not here for money-making, but for service, for sacrifice, and for a better life for Edo people. This administration has zero tolerance for corruption. You are expected to display discipline, teamwork, and a shared sense of purpose. I expect loyalty to the people of Edo State. History will judge us not by our intentions, but by our actions,” he said.”

The Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikilor, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gani Audu, serving Commissioners, Special Advisers, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, Permanent Secretaries, and other top government officials were also in attendance.