Nigeria Takes Over G-24 Chairmanship

Come November 1, 2025, Nigeria will officially take over chairmanship of the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four (G-24) from Argentina.

This was disclosed in a post by the Central Bank of Nigeria on its official X handle on Wednesday.

The cheery news comes after the federal government, in 2024, called for increased investments and trading partnerships from member countries of the G-24.

Formed in 1971, the G-24 assembles developing nations to forge common positions on global monetary policy and development financing, ensuring their collective voice is heard in international economic decision-making.

“Nigeria will formally take office on November 1, 2025, and will reveal its Work Programme after proper consultation,” the statement read in part.

READ ALSO: Darkness Hits Akwa Ibom Communities As Vandals Dismantle TCN Line

While speaking at the meeting, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, on behalf of the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening the voice of the G-24 as a catalyst for inclusive dialogue and reform.

“Our focus will be on sustaining momentum in areas that matter most to our members. We look forward to working with members to advance our shared mission of inclusive growth, equity, and global stability.

“We are determined to ensure that the G-24 continues to be a formidable platform for representing the common interests of emerging and developing economies,” Cardoso stated.