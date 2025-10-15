[PHOTOS] Female Customs Officer Ogboru Completes 72-Day Solo Nigeria–Belgium–Nigeria Journey

A female officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Akpevwe Ogboru, has finally returned home after completing an extraordinary 72-day motorbike journey from Nigeria to Belgium and back. According to a statement by the Service, Ogboru, who embarked on the adventurous trip on 1 August 2025, returned on Saturday, 11 October 2025.

She was warmly received at the Seme-Krake Joint Border Post by senior officers, including the host Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Wale Adenuga, alongside other Area Controllers within Zone A.

Beaming with joy and gratitude, AC Ogboru recounted the highs and lows of her journey, which spanned 22 countries across Africa and Europe.

“It’s been 72 days in 22 countries, and I’m happy to be finally back. I just like to stay on the positive side of life. Every time I move, I move with positivity. When challenges came, I prayed about them. Sometimes the bike would only have a little issue when it arrived in the country, so I would just be able to do a little”, she said.

She explained that her journey was inspired by a mission to encourage women to pursue their dreams fearlessly, despite opposition or doubt from others.

“This ride was for women’s inclusivity and the empowerment of the girl-child. It’s to encourage all women and to tell them, be strong, don’t be discouraged, anything that you set your mind to do, do it, don’t allow anybody to discourage you. Because sometimes when you listen to people, you become afraid, and when fear comes in, it cripples you; you are not able to do anything, but when you go and move with that positivity, everything moves on, and it’s fine”, she noted.

Ogboru named her motorcycle Rocky, describing it as a symbol of endurance and resilience. She also expressed hope that her cross-continental experience would strengthen Africa–Europe relations and inspire collaborative growth.

“My prayer is that this ride will bring about positivity and meaningful impact”, she said. “Africa and Europe can do better. We have things to learn from each other, and I hope this experience encourages progress on both sides.”

Welcoming her at the Seme border, Comptroller Adenuga commended AC Ogboru for her bravery and dedication, describing her feat as an inspiration to the Service and a reflection of the leadership values of the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC).

“We have a CGC who believes in inclusivity and empowerment. She said many people discouraged her, but the CGC stood by her. That shows we have leadership that encourages boldness and innovation. With this achievement, she has put Nigeria on the world map, and I believe trade facilitation will become better with the CGC’s vision,” Adenuga said.

Ogboru becomes the first female Nigeria Customs Service officer to embark on and complete such a journey, a feat that has earned her admiration and applause across the Service.