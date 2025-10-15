×

Raila Odinga: Kenya’s Perennial Opposition Leader

Born on January 7, 1945, he spent his early years in politics either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy.

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated October 15, 2025
Azimio La Umoja (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate Raila Odinga addresses the crowd during a campaign rally in Suswa Grounds, Narok, Kenya on July 30, 2022, ahead of Kenya’s general election. (PHOTO: AFP)

Raila Amolo Odinga, whose death at 80 was announced on Wednesday, spent most of his adult life in politics, including eight years in prison as a pro-democracy campaigner — but never achieved his goal of becoming Kenya’s president, despite five attempts.

Odinga, who died during a trip to an Ayurvedic health clinic in India according to local police, cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand despite belonging to one of Kenya’s top political dynasties.

Born on January 7, 1945, he spent his early years in politics either in jail or in exile, fighting for democracy during the autocratic rule of president Daniel arap Moi.

(FILES) The leader of Kenya’s National Development Party (NDP), Raila Amolo Odinga, one of the eight presidential candidates who registered 03 December for the 29 December elections, campaigns in Nairobi. (Photo by ALEXANDER JOE / AFP)

A member of the Luo tribe, he entered parliament in 1992 and ran unsuccessfully for the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and 2022, claiming to have been cheated of victory in the last four elections.

The 2007 polls in particular — which many independent observers also considered deeply flawed — shocked Kenyan politics, unleashing ethnic violence that pitted the Luo and Kalenjin tribes against the Kikuyu community, costing more than 1,100 lives.

Odinga became prime minister in a power-sharing deal aimed at stopping the violence, a post that was later abolished under a new constitution in 2010.

It was a surprise in 2018 when Odinga shook hands with another long-time rival, Uhuru Kenyatta — a Kikuyu, drawing a line under decades of vitriol and also effectively leaving Kenya without an opposition.

(FILES) Kenyan President William Ruto (R) shakes hands with former arch-rival and veteran politician Raila Odinga, after they officially signed a political cooperation deal in a bid to boost his presidency after months of turmoil, in Nairobi on March 7, 2025. (Photo by SIMON MAINA / AFP)

Similarly, after Odinga lost another bitterly fought election in 2022 to President William Ruto, he followed it two years later with a political alliance that once again left the country without an opposing political force.

Polarising politician

While his supporters considered Odinga a much-needed social reformer, detractors saw him as a rabble-rouser unafraid to play the tribal card.

A charismatic speaker, he had a reputation for being stubborn and sometimes short-tempered.

(FILES) Leader of the opposition coalition, Azimio la Umoja, Raila Odinga addresses supporters at a rally at which he continued to denounce the outcome of the August 2022 presidential poll in which he lost to Kenyan President William Ruto, terming them and the Ruto led ruling coalition, Kenya Kwanza’s administration illegitimate in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

Some observers said his crowd-pleasing skills had diminished in later years, attributed to advancing age and ill health.

With his speech notes in hand, he often stumbled and laboured over his words — especially in English. Speaking off-the-cuff in his native Swahili, however, he retained the ability to inspire.

Passionate about reggae, Odinga adopted South African star Lucky Dube’s song “Nobody Can Stop Reggae” as an unofficial motto for his campaign in later years.

Many observers believed the one-time prime minister would not run for the presidency a sixth time, but he kept his cards close to his chest.

(FILES) Kenya’s Azimio La Umoja Party (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate Raila Odinga (C) prepares to cast his ballot during Kenya’s general election at a polling station in Kibera on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Tony KARUMBA / AFP)

An Arsenal fan, he credited his love of football for helping him develop a philosophical attitude towards the rough-and-tumble world of politics.

“You lose some, you win some. It is painful but that is the way to perfection,” he said in an interview with AFP in 2021.

The Odinga family largely played second fiddle to the Kenyattas after Kenya’s independence from colonial ruler Britain in 1963.

Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, was the country’s first vice president, serving under Jomo Kenyatta.

‘Promised land’

Raised an Anglican, Odinga converted to evangelicalism and was baptised in a Nairobi swimming pool by a self-proclaimed prophet in 2009.

(FILES) Raila Odinga, Kenya’s Azimio La Umoja Party (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate, speaks during a church service at St Francis ACK Church in Karen, near Nairobi, on August 14, 2022. (Photo by Patrick MEINHARDT / AFP)

The Bible even crept into his 2017 campaign with his repeated promise to lead his followers to Canaan, the mythical “promised land”.

He studied engineering in communist former East Germany and named his eldest son Fidel, who died in 2015, after the Cuban revolutionary.

Although not as wealthy as Kenyatta or Ruto, Odinga sat at the head of a business empire with stakes in energy companies.

(FILES) Kenya’s Azimio La Umoja Party (One Kenya Coalition Party) presidential candidate Raila Odinga (L), wearing a traditional Luo hat, and his wife Ida Odinga (2nd -R) attend a campaign rally in Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, on August 4, 2022, ahead of country’s general election. (Photo by Patrick Meinhardt / AFP)

Married to his wife Ida for around half a century, Odinga is survived by three children and five grandchildren.

AFP

