Senate Orders Probe On Aviation Safety, Demands New Runway In Abuja

The Senate has ordered a full-scale investigation into rising safety concerns within the aviation sector, following revelations from the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) about a runway overrun incident involving an Air Peace aircraft at Port Harcourt International Airport.

The resolution was passed on Wednesday after a motion was raised by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North) on the need to strengthen Aviation Safety following the NSIB report on the Air Peace runway incident.

The Senate directed its Committee on Aviation to engage all relevant stakeholders, including the NSIB, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and airline operators and to submit a comprehensive report within six weeks.

READ ALSO: Air Peace Plane Veers Off Runway In Port Harcourt

In a related resolution, the Senate also urged the Federal Government to construct an additional runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, citing the need to prevent operational bottlenecks and improve safety margins in the nation’s capital.

Lawmakers noted that the NSIB’s investigative report on the June 22, 2025 incident, involving a Boeing 737-500 operated by Air Peace exposed serious lapses in runway conditions, airfield lighting, pilot decision-making and regulatory oversight.

Although no lives were lost, lawmakers expressed concern over the growing frequency of similar incidents nationwide.