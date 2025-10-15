×

VIDEO: I Won’t Forgive Any Commissioner Not Wearing ‘Asiwaju’ Cap, Okpebholo Warns Appointees

By Channels Television
Updated October 15, 2025
Governor Monday Okpebholo has warned that he will not pardon any of his commissioners who fail to wear a cap with the insignia of President Bola Tinubu.

The governor gave the warning while swearing in newly appointed commissioners in Benin City, the state capital, on Tuesday.

He thanked President Tinubu for his support, saying his emergence as the governor of Edo State might not have been possible without it.

The insignia, which is found on the cap of President Tinubu, has been his trademark for decades.

It is also popular among his supporters who inscribe it on their caps or attire.

Watch the video below.

 

 

