Court Adjourns ₦5.5bn Defamation Suit Against SERAP To Nov 12

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court has adjourned the hearing in a ₦5.5 billion alleged defamation suit instituted against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) by two aggrieved operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), to November 12.

Justice Yusuf adjourned the hearing in the suit following the absence of SERAP’s lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa SAN, in court.

The two DSS operatives, Sarah John and Gabriel Ogunleye, had filed the action against SERAP on the grounds that the organisation defamed them in a media publication.

Specifically, the two claimants alleged that SERAP defamed them by claiming that they unlawfully invaded their office, thereby putting their reputation as law-abiding security operatives in jeopardy.

They are asking the court to order Serap to pay the sum of ₦5.5 billion as compensation for damages they suffered.

The two claimants also applied to the judge to issue an order of perpetual injunction against SERAP, restraining it from defaming them.

At Thursday’s proceeding, SERAP’s lawyer, Ebun Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, wrote a letter to the court informing it that he would not be able to attend the proceeding as he had a matter at the Court of Appeal in Lagos and asked for an adjournment till November 12.

Counsel for the claimants, Akinlolu Kehinde, did not oppose the request for an adjournment.

Justice Halilu subsequently fixed November 12 for SERAP to defend itself in the suit.