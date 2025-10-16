Defections In Bayelsa Are Motivated By Stomach Infrastructure — Civil Liberties Organisation Chairman

The Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), Bayelsa State chapter, David West, has said that recent defections in the state are driven by personal interest and “stomach infrastructure,” not genuine political ideology.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Thursday, West said the claim that Bayelsa must align with the centre to develop is “a lazy excuse,” insisting that true development depends on the character of the state’s leadership, not political affiliation.

“From 1999 to date, Bayelsa has been a PDP state. Even when the APC came into power, what significant change has Bayelsa State gotten? So it’s immaterial whether you align with the centre or you’re in the opposition makes no meaning at all. The development of your state is purely on the character of the individual, the leader. If he is interested in developing the state, the state will be developed,” he said.

West described the ongoing political movement in the state as a reflection of “stomach infrastructure politics,” noting that politics remains the only thriving “industry” in Bayelsa.

“In Bayelsa State, with the kind of politics they play here, it’s purely stomach infrastructure politics. I’m emphatic about this, and I stand to be corrected, there is no other industry or any other business venture where the people of Bayelsa State will make money. Politics is the only industry, politics is the only business venture,” he stated.

According to him, the lack of economic alternatives has made political loyalty transactional.

He warned that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may soon lose its relevance entirely.

“So, as a result of that, it’s all about stomach infrastructure. The PDP currently in Bayelsa State, I say this with all sense of humility and in all respect to the PDP, will go into extinction because virtually all the members of the PDP, both living and dead, will all move to the APC. They will all join the governor for the sake of stomach infrastructure,” West said.

His comments follow recent defections of high political figures in the political scene to the current ruling party to the All Progressives Party, the latest being Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.