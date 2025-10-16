Falana Asks FG To Withdraw And Review Presidential Pardon List

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has asked the Federal Government to withdraw and review the list of those granted pardon by President Bola Tinubu.

In a press release made available to journalists on Thursday evening, the senior lawyer said this should be done in the interest of justice and national morality.

While not disputing the powers of the President to grant pardons, reprieves, and commutations of sentences to persons convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly, Falana noted that those granted pardon include convicted politically exposed persons, drug addicts and barons, armed robbers, and terrorists as well as persons convicted for contravening state offences like culpable homicide, murder and obtaining by false pretences.

The Senior Advocate stated that the Prerogative of Mercy Committee should recommend to state governors to consider granting pardon to the persons who were convicted of state offences in the list of pardonees in accordance with Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution.

The statement reads, “Following the recommendation of the Prerogative of Mercy Committee headed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi SAN, President Bola Tinubu recently granted pardon to 175 persons convicted for various offences.

“It is indisputable that the President is empowered by virtue of section 175 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to exercise the grant pardons, reprieves, and commutations of sentences to persons convicted of any offence created by an Act of the National Assembly.

“The federal government should withdraw and review the list of pardonees without any delay in the interest of justice and national morality. In particular, the Prerogative of Mercy Committee should recommend to State Governors to consider granting pardon to the persons who were convicted of state offences in the list of pardonees in accordance with Section 212 of the Nigerian Constitution.”

Meanwhile, the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has clarified that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of President Bola Tinubu’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody.

The office of the AGF said the process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

A statement personally signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, said, “It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

“This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.”

He noted that the verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence.