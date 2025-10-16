No Safe Haven for Criminals, Gov Oborevwori Declares

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has inaugurated the Delta State Security Trust Fund, reaffirming his administration’s determination to strengthen security through a public-private partnership framework.

The launch, which took place at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Asaba, drew top business leaders, security chiefs, traditional rulers, and senior government officials. Among them were the Group Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, who chaired the occasion; Zenith Bank Founder, Mr. Jim Ovia, CON, who attended as Special Guest of Honour; and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, represented by Chief Keston Pondi, who made a landmark donation of ₦10 billion as Chief Launcher.

Governor Oborevwori explained that the Security Trust Fund—originally established by law in 2013—was created as a platform for mobilizing financial support from the private sector to complement government investment in security infrastructure.

According to him, the fund will prioritise the procurement of surveillance gadgets, operational vehicles, and communication systems, as well as the training and retraining of security operatives and community-based vigilante groups across the 25 local government areas.

“Security is everyone’s concern, not just the government’s,” the governor said.

“Without safety, there can be no progress. Businesses cannot thrive, and investors will be hesitant. This Fund symbolises our joint resolve to sustain peace, safety, and economic growth.”

Highlighting the government’s proactive measures, Oborevwori noted that Operation Delta Hawk had been restructured and renamed Operation Delta Sweep —a multi-agency task force comprising the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, DSS, and Civil Defence Corps. He credited the collaboration for significant security breakthroughs, including the recovery of illegal weapons.

He added that his administration is also tackling the root causes of insecurity through youth empowerment, agricultural programmes, and infrastructural renewal, which continue to generate employment and foster stability.

“True and lasting peace is possible when citizens, especially the youth and women, are actively involved in economic development,” he stated.

The governor revealed that 0.5 percent of the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has been dedicated monthly to the Security Trust Fund and urged sustained private sector support.

“What you contribute today is not merely a donation — it is an investment in Delta’s peace and prosperity,” he assured, promising transparent management of all resources.

In his remarks, Chairman of the occasion, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, described the initiative as a watershed moment in Delta’s development story.

He praised Governor Oborevwori’s pragmatic leadership, noting that “while many talk, our governor delivers.”

Aig-Imoukhuede announced a personal contribution of ₦100 million from himself and his wife, Ofure Aig-Imoukhuede, expressing optimism that the fund could attract as much as ₦100 billion by 2025. “This launch marks the beginning of a journey toward a safer, stronger Delta,” he declared.

Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia, also commended the governor’s foresight, describing the Trust Fund as a visionary approach to inclusive security management.

He reaffirmed Zenith Bank’s partnership with the state and pledged continued support, emphasising that “security remains the bedrock of peace, prosperity, and business confidence.”

Representing High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, Chief Keston Pondi, after donating the sum of N10bn, says the initiative provides a structured avenue for the private sector to participate meaningfully in addressing security concerns. “This is more than a financial contribution — it is a strategic investment in Delta’s peace and stability,” he affirmed.

Delivering the keynote address, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Marvel Akpoyibo, lauded the state government’s infrastructural strides, particularly its improved road networks, which he described as vital to safety and connectivity. He called for deeper collaboration, technology-driven policing, and regular training of personnel, stressing that genuine security is a collective responsibility.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, Samuel Osasa, said the relaunch aims to reposition the fund to meet emerging security demands. He highlighted previous interventions, including vehicle and equipment support to security agencies and installation of modern facilities at the State Police Command to aid implementation of the Delta State Criminal Justice Law 2022.

He appealed to corporate organizations, institutions, and individuals to contribute generously, assuring that all funds would be managed responsibly and in full compliance with legal provisions.

The event featured goodwill messages, generous pledges, and renewed commitments from public and private stakeholders — all united in their resolve to maintain peace, safety, and sustainable development across Delta State.