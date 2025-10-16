PHOTOS: APC Governors Hold Closed-Door Meeting In Kebbi

The Progressive Governors Forum is currently holding a closed-door meeting at the Council Chamber of the Kebbi State Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The meeting of the Forum, comprising governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was chaired by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Top on the agenda are critical national issues as well as matters concerning the ruling party.

Although the APC National Chairman is also in Kebbi, he is not part of the meeting.

See photos from the meeting below: