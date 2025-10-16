Presidential Pardon Still Under Review, Not Yet Final – AGF Fagbemi

The Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has clarified that no inmate approved for clemency under the recent exercise of President Bola Tinubu’s power of prerogative of mercy has been released from custody.

The clarification comes amid widespread debate following President Tinubu’s recent exercise of the prerogative of mercy for selected inmates.

The office of the AGF said the process remains at the final administrative stage, which includes a standard review to ensure that all names and recommendations fully comply with established legal and procedural requirements before any instrument of release is issued.

A statement personally signed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), on Thursday, said, “It is important to note that the last stage of the exercise, after approval by the Council of State, is the issuance of the instrument for the implementation of the decision concerning each beneficiary.

“This stage affords an opportunity for a final look at the list for remedial purposes, if any, before the instrument is forwarded to the Controller-General of Corrections for necessary action.”

He noted that the verification process is part of the standard protocol and reflects the government’s commitment to transparency and due diligence.

“The Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice appreciates the public’s vigilance and constructive feedback, which continue to strengthen institutional integrity. Public engagement is always welcome, as it demonstrates that Nigerians care deeply about justice and good governance.

“There is no delay in the process; it is simply following the law to the letter to ensure that only those duly qualified benefit from the President’s mercy. As soon as all legal and procedural checks are concluded, the public will be duly informed. The rule of law does not rush; it ensures fairness,” the statement.

Presidential pardon

Last week, President Tinubu announced presidential pardon to one of Nigeria’s founding fathers, Herbert Macaulay, and former FCT minister in the Babangida regime, Major General Mamman Vatsa (retd).

President Tinubu also pardoned four former convicts, including former House of Representatives member, Farouk Lawan, Anastasia Daniel Nwaobia, Barrister Hussaini Umar and Ayinla Saadu Alanamu. They were pardoned to enable them to integrate into society, having demonstrated sufficient remorse. Nweke Francis Chibueze, serving a life sentence for cocaine-related offenses, was pardoned, along with Dr Nwogu Peters, who had served 12 out of his 17-year sentence for fraud.

The Ogoni Nine: Ken Saro Wiwa, Saturday Dobee, Nordu Eawo, Daniel Gbooko, Paul Levera, Felix Nuate, Baribor Bera, Barinem Kiobel and John Kpuine were formally pardoned. At the same time, the President awarded national honours to the Ogoni Four- Chief Albert Badey, Chief Edward Kobani, Chief Samuel Orage, and Theophilus Orage.

In exercising his constitutional power of mercy, President Tinubu granted clemency to 82 inmates and reduced the prison terms of 65 others. He gave a reprieve for seven inmates on the death row by commuting their sentences to life imprisonment.