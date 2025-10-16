Rivers Govt Cancels ₦134bn Contract Awarded By Ibas

The Rivers State Executive Council has taken a major decision at its first meeting since the suspension of the six-month state of emergency.

The meeting, held at the Government House in Port Harcourt, reviewed key contracts and policies implemented during the emergency rule.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara presided over the session attended by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service, eight retained commissioners, and the Permanent Secretaries of Works and Education.

After extensive deliberations, the Council cancelled the ₦134 billion contract for the reconstruction of the State Secretariat Complex earlier awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) during the emergency rule.

The Council also directed the company to refund the ₦20 billion mobilisation fee it received.

It further ordered a fresh bidding process for other revoked projects in Opobo/Nkoro and Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Areas, previously advertised in February.

The Council approved a six-man committee chaired by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, to evaluate and recommend sites for Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state.

The centres will facilitate external examinations and improve digital learning infrastructure.

The flood committee, also led by the Deputy Governor, was directed to take immediate action to curb flash floods across affected communities.

The Council further warned residents against blocking drainage channels and called for public cooperation to prevent flooding.

Additionally, the Council approved measures to tackle youth unemployment and realign government priorities in education, environment, and job creation.