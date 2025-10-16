VIDEO: INEC Chairman-Designate Amupitan Seeks Nigerian Elections Where ‘Loser Will Congratulate Winner’

The Chairman-designate of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Joash Amupitan, has pushed for electoral reforms, saying that Nigeria deserves elections where the loser will congratulate the winner.

Amupitan, who stated this on Thursday during his screening by the Senate, shortly before his confirmation, said he would examine the Electoral Act to strengthen the credibility of Nigerian elections.

According to him, there are inconsistencies in the timeline of elections in Nigeria, a situation he says can be improved.

He stated that credible elections would restore voters’ confidence.

“So, we’re going to see how an election is credible, so that the loser will come and congratulate the winner and say, ‘You won fairly and well’.

“So if we can do that, it’s just like a judge convicting a person, sentencing him to death, and he (convict) says, ‘Well done, because I believe I’ve gotten justice,’” the professor said.

On whether INEC should take over the conduct of council elections, he said it was an issue the commission would look at.

Amupitan said voter education could be introduced at the primary school level to promote patriotism.

On the challenges associated with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the chairman-designate said he would audit the system to identify the problem and give Nigerians a technology everybody will be proud of.

