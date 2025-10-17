Rivers LG Service Commission To Eliminate Ghost Workers By Biometric Verification

The Rivers State Local Government Service Commission has launched a biometric verification exercise to eliminate ghost workers from the state’s local government system.

Chairman of the Commission, Israel Amadi, confirmed this in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt.

He said the ongoing verification, which includes both online and physical assessments, aims to ensure that only genuine and duly employed staff remain on the payroll.

Amadi said the initiative forms part of the Commission’s broader plan to sanitise the system, promote accountability, and enhance service delivery across all local government areas.

He assured that adequate security arrangements had been made to ensure a transparent and hitch-free process.

Expressing gratitude to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his support, the chairman said the exercise would strengthen the integrity of the workforce and ensure public funds are properly utilised for grassroots development.

He explained that the verification is taking place simultaneously across the 23 local government areas, with field teams deployed to capture biometric data and cross-check records with existing documentation.

According to him, the exercise will also help detect cases of multiple employment and salary duplication, which have long plagued the system.

Amadi urged all employees to cooperate fully with verification officers, noting that the process is not punitive but aimed at improving efficiency and transparency.

He reiterated the Commission’s commitment to fairness, due process, and professionalism, stressing that only a credible and verified workforce can deliver quality service to the people of Rivers State.