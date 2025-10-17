Shettima To Commission MSME Clinic, Road Project In Katsina

The Katsina State Government has announced its readiness to receive Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday for the commissioning of key developmental projects executed by Governor Dikko Radda’s administration.

Addressing journalists at the Katsina Government House Press Centre on Friday, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Bala Zango, said the visit would feature the launch of the 9th Expanded National MSME Clinic and the commissioning of the Kofar Marusa Road Dualisation Project.

He added that the Vice President would also unveil the Katsina Sustainable Platform for Agriculture (KASPA), a digital system connecting thousands of farmers across the state.

Zango was joined at the briefing by the Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Kabir Ingawa; the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ahmad Bakori; and the Director-General of the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency (KASEDA), Aisha Malumfashi.

In her remarks, Malumfashi described the Vice President’s visit as a “defining moment” in the state’s push for economic diversification and youth empowerment.

She explained that the MSME Clinic, scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025, would gather entrepreneurs, regulatory agencies, and financial institutions for exhibitions, mentorship, and direct business support.

According to her, the event will also feature the first-ever Katsina MSME Awards Night, where Vice President Shettima and Governor Radda will honour outstanding entrepreneurs who have shown resilience and innovation despite economic challenges.

On infrastructure, Ingawa said the Vice President would commission the newly completed 3.3-kilometre dual carriageway linking the Central Mosque Roundabout to Kiddies Roundabout via WTC Road.

He disclosed that the ₦1.9 billion project includes solar-powered streetlights, pedestrian walkways, and modern drainage systems to enhance urban mobility and aesthetics.

“This road is more than infrastructure; it’s an enabler of trade,” Ingawa stated. “It will ease movement, reduce travel time, and support night-time business operations through solar lighting.”

Similarly, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Bakori, said the Vice President would launch KASPA, a digital agriculture platform designed to connect farmers with experts, markets, and agro-input suppliers across all 34 local government areas.

He described KASPA as “a revolutionary bridge” that would transform communication in the agricultural sector, boost food production, and raise farmers’ incomes.

According to him, the government has also introduced supporting initiatives such as a Farmers’ Radio Station and an e-extension communication network to provide real-time guidance and expert support.

“With just a phone, a farmer can access advice, buy quality seeds, and sell produce directly to buyers. This is a major step towards digital farming and food security,” Bakori explained.

Ahead of the Vice President’s visit, Katsina will host the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of the Dikko Social Innovation Academy, a youth-led initiative that trains young social entrepreneurs to develop local solutions to community problems.