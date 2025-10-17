U.S. Embassy Issues Security Alert Ahead Of Planned #FreeNnamdiKanu Protest In Abuja

Ahead of the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protests slated for Monday, October 20 in the nation’s capital, the US Embassy in Abuja has issued a security alert to Americans.

In a statement published on its website on Friday, the Embassy cautioned that the protest could lead to disruptions and potential violence.

The embassy advised US citizens to steer clear of the protest areas and limit their movement across the city.

“The US Embassy in Abuja informs US citizens that the Free Nnamdi Kanu Now protest has called for peaceful demonstrations on Monday, October 20th, 2025, in Abuja.

“There may be roadblocks, traffic congestion, and confrontations between police and protestors that could turn violent around Eagle Square and the Central Business District.

“The Embassy advises all U.S. citizens to avoid this area and to severely limit all movement throughout the city on Monday, October 20th,” the statement read in part.

The embassy recommended that children stay home from school and that domestic staff who commute from outside Abuja not report to work on that day.

It also called on all Americans in Nigeria to take heightened security precautions.

The planned protests was announced by activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, on his X account on October 9.

Sowore stated that the protest would take place on October 20 and be directed toward the Aso Rock Presidential Villa.

He described it as a “historic” and peaceful demonstration aimed at securing the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, who is currently facing terrorism charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja, has been in custody since June 2021 following his controversial extradition from Kenya.