Fire Halts Flights At Bangladesh’s Main Airport

A large fire swept through the cargo terminal of Bangladesh’s main international airport in Dhaka on Saturday, forcing authorities to suspend all flights, officials said.

The main airport terminal was not affected, but thick black clouds of smoke swept across the runway.

Fire Service spokesperson Talha bin Zasim said 37 firefighting units were battling the blaze, which broke out in the afternoon and later drew in reinforcements from the security forces.

Airport authorities did not immediately answer telephone calls but The Daily Star newspaper, quoting airport officials, said that flights had been diverted to other airports.

With firefighters tackling the blaze, the airport was expected to resume operations within hours.

Moinul Ahsan, a senior official at the Directorate of Health, said at least four people had been taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.