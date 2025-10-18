Military Dismisses Coup Claims, Reaffirms Loyalty To Democracy

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has described as misleading a report by an online publication insinuating that the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary was linked to an alleged attempted military coup.

The report claimed that 16 military officers, ranging from the rank of Captain to Brigadier General, were taken into custody by the Defence Intelligence Agency over alleged involvement in covert meetings to plan a coup against the government.

In a statement signed by the Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, on Saturday in Abuja, the Armed Forces of Nigeria categorically stated that the claims made by the publication were entirely false, malicious, and intended to cause unnecessary tension and distrust among the populace.

The statement clarified that the decision to cancel the 65th Independence Anniversary parade was made to allow President Bola Tinubu to attend a strategic bilateral meeting outside the country, and to enable members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain momentum in the ongoing fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

The DHQ further reassured Nigerians that the ongoing investigation involving the sixteen officers is a routine internal process aimed at ensuring discipline and professionalism within the military ranks.

It added that an investigative panel has been duly constituted and that its findings will be made public upon conclusion.

The DHQ called on all peace-loving citizens to continue supporting security agencies, stating: “The Federal Government, the legislature, and the judiciary are working closely for the safety, development, and well-being of the nation. Democracy is forever.”

The DHQ also urged members of the public to disregard the falsehood being circulated by purveyors of misinformation and enemies of the state.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains firmly loyal to the Constitution and the Federal Government under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR,” the statement added.