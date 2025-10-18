Police Vow Action Against ‘Street Urchins’ Harassing Motorists In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has vowed decisive action against street urchins harassing motorists across the state.

In a statement on X on Saturday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Adebisi, said the police are aware of the situation and have begun measures to tackle it.

She noted that the Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical units to intensify both foot and vehicular patrols to make the streets safer for residents.

Adebisi also urged residents to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and useful information to aid ongoing security operations.

Her response followed a post by an X user who reported an incident in the Ogolonto area of Ikorodu, where a motorist who ran out of fuel was harassed by area boys demanding payment before allowing him to refuel his car.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command is aware of the situation regarding street urchins harassing motorists, and decisive action is already underway.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical units across the state to intensify both foot and vehicular patrols in order to make the streets safer for all residents.

“Residents are strongly encouraged to continue cooperating with the Police by providing timely and useful information that can assist ongoing security operations.”