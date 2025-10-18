UNILAG Alumni To Build 1,800-Bed Hostel For Students, Confer Awards On Prominent Nigerians [PHOTOS]

The University of Lagos Alumni Association has announced plans to construct a 1,800-bed hostel on the university’s campus to alleviate the growing accommodation challenges faced by students.

The President of the Association, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, disclosed this during the association’s 55th Anniversary Commemoration, Awards, and Dinner, held on Friday in Lagos. The event was organised to honour distinguished Nigerians and exceptional alumni of the institution with various lifetime achievement and service awards.

Speaking at the event, the Alumni President said, “We must continue to intervene by helping to improve the learning environment in the university and make the experience of both staff and students available.”

“We are lucky that the university management maintains a cooperative stance with the alumni body to produce a seamless symbiotic relationship.”

He added that the Association had received approval from the university to use a suitable parcel of land within the campus for the project.

According to him, the project has reached an advanced planning stage, and construction is expected to commence before the end of the year.

“As a mark of this, I am pleased to disclose that the University of Lagos Alumni Association has secured from the university a suitable land within the campus to erect a 1,800-bed student hostel to ease student accommodation problems. The planning of the project has reached an advanced stage, and we are optimistic that construction works will commence before the end of the year,” he said.

“In the same vein, to underscore the mission of the university, which is learning and character, your association wil,l from the next convocation institute prizes to reward those who distinguish themselves in character this will be in 3 categories for academic staff nin academic staff and graduating students these prizes will be named after some of the distinguished awardees who we are honouring today “

He also listed other projects to be embarked upon.

“We will embark upon the supply and installation of two lifts in the administrative building of the College of Medicine, refurbishment and upgrading of the alumni secretariat to international standard, which includes equipping the office alternative renewable power supply, restoration of water supply to some faculties, supply and installation of medical equipment, plus other facilities in the university medical center.”

The Association also conferred Platinum Awards, Alumni Awards, and Lifetime Achievement Awards on several prominent Nigerians who have made significant contributions to national development and the growth of the university community.

Among the recipients were the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; Chairman and CEO of Channels Media Group, Dr. John Momoh; Chief (Dr.) Folashade Noimat Okoya (MON); Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN, CFR, OFR); Life Director of Folawiyo Group, Chief Tunde Fanimokun; Senate Majority Leader, Senator (Dr.) Opeyemi Bamidele, and Founder and CEO of Premier Lotto Limited, Sir (Chief) Kessington Adebutu.

Others honoured include Olorogun Dr. Sonny Folorunsho Kuku (OFR, FAS, FAMEDS); Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack (OON, mni); Mr. Kayode Egbetokun; Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia (FCA, FCIB); Chief Christopher Adebayo Ojo (SAN); Dr. Kola Adeshina (MFR, FNSE, DSC); and HRH Prof. Epiphany Ainge (SAN, OON).

The event also had in attendance the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who represented the Governor of Lagos State, as well as the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who represented Chief Kessington Adebutu. His son, Hon. Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu, was also present among several other dignitaries.

The anniversary dinner underscored the alumni association’s commitment to supporting the university through impactful initiatives and continued engagement with distinguished members contributing to national progress.