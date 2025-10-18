VIDEO: Yahaya Bello Hails Tinubu As Angel Sent By God To Fix Nigeria

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has described President Bola Tinubu as an “angel” sent by God to fix Nigeria.

He made the statement on Saturday during an endorsement rally for President Tinubu and Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo.

Bello told supporters that Nigerians had long yearned for a “new Nigeria,” highlighting achievements like the removal of the oil subsidy, the introduction of student loans, the floating of the exchange rate, and policies that boosted both government and personal wealth.

He urged citizens not to wait for miracles, emphasising that the “angel” sent to fix the country is President Tinubu himself.

Watch the video below: